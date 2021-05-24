VENICE — College students have had to cope with COVID-19 precautions like the rest of the public, but not many have had the exposure to the virus like Nick Madonna.
He'll be completing a bachelor of science in nursing degree at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota this summer, but he's already a registered nurse at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, where he's been caring for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Among them have been staff members he was working with just days earlier but who contracted the virus and ended up on a ventilator.
His care of and compassion for them and all his patients earned him recognition Monday as U.S. Rep. Greg Steube's District 17 MVP.
Steube presents the award each month to an outstanding community member in his nine-county district.
"We have quite the vetting process," Steube said.
Madonna, 24, was nominated by his father. His father has been a 30-plus-year critical care nurse who was one of his inspirations for going into the field, Nick Madonna said.
The other, he said, was a brother who had plans to become a certified nurse anesthetist but who died six years ago.
Madonna said he went into nursing to honor his brother, and also intends to become a CNA.
"I plan to stay learning for my entire career," the straight "A" student said.
Madonna began his career at VRBH as a patient care tech before becoming an RN.
"It was quite a shock to graduate from school and be shoved into a pandemic," he said.
He takes care of the hospital's most vulnerable patients, CEO Kelly Enriquez said, and frequently receives notes from patients' families and recognition from his peers.
One patient who could no longer get to the hospital's chapel lauded him for making a copy of the section of the Bible they had been reading, according to a news release from Steube's office.
Chief of Nursing Operations Gina All said Madonna is a "phenomenal nurse who always leads with compassion."
"I'm grateful that Nick calls Venice Regional his home," she said.
Steube said he's interested to see where Madonna's life leads.
"We know Nick is just getting started," Steube said.
