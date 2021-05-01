VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health earned a second consecutive “A” safety grade from the Leapfrog Group in ratings released Thursday.
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Englewood Community Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital also repeated their “A” grades.
Most of the data used by the Leapfrog Group to evaluate the facilities were the same as it used in last fall’s report due to the pandemic, according to its website.
That left VRBH’s scores on the 27 measures analyzed essentially unchanged, and its grade an “A.”
“We are pleased to have earned the ‘A’ grade we achieved,” VRBH CEO Kelly Enriquez said in a news release. “Our physicians and employees work diligently to provide high quality, safe care for our patients.”
Grades are based on two sets of standards: outcome measures, which include “errors, accidents and injuries that this hospital has publicly reported,” and process measures, which include “the management structures and procedures a hospital has in place to protect patients from errors, accidents and injuries,” the report states.
VRBH was rated above average in 13 out of 15 outcome measures, including avoiding infections and preventing bed sores and blood clots.
It was also above average in six out of 12 process measures, including effective leadership and staff working together to prevent errors and safely administering medication.
The only outcome measures it was below average were dangerous objects left in a patient’s body and surgical wounds splitting open.
The only five measures in which updated data were used were the five patient satisfaction ones established by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act — Obamacare. The report used calendar year 2019 instead of the last quarter of 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019.
VRBH was rated below average for communications with nurses, communications with doctors, responsiveness of staff, communications about medicines and communications about discharge.
SMH has received an “A” rating in every report since it began being rated by The Leapfrog Group in 2016.
It also received another five-star rating Wednesday from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“The commitment of our hospital staff, physicians and volunteers to this community has never been more evident than during this pandemic,” SMH-Sarasota President Lorrie Liang said via news release. “No matter the challenge, they continue to pull together to provide the best care on the Suncoast.”
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital, which are both owned by HCA Healthcare, continued long streaks of “A” grades: 14 straight for Doctors Hospital, 18 for Englewood.
“As we worked through the pandemic and treated patients, with this highly contagious virus, we had to adapt with PPE (personal protection equipment) and enhanced infection prevention measures to keep our community and our caregivers safe,” CEO Bob Meade said in a news release. “It shows our commitment to safety and quality, even with the challenges of a pandemic, that we didn’t have a single caregiver contract COVID-19 while working.”
“Our caregivers at Englewood Community Hospital continue to demonstrate their commitment and compassion to our patients evident by our ‘A’ grade for 18 consecutive reporting periods.” Englewood Community Hospital CEO Steve Young said in a release.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
In Charlotte County, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda; Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte all received a C.
“Fawcett Memorial Hospital is committed to providing our patients high quality healthcare services safely,” it said in a news release. ”We are very excited to recently have been honored with the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award, ranking us in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation. We are also excited to have won Best Hospital by our local Charlotte Sun newspaper for the 16th year in a row.
”These recognitions are very important to us as we move forward with our safety agenda and focus on enhancing the Leapfrog score.”
Officials with the Bayfront Hospitals of Charlotte County did not respond to request for comment on Thursday.
More than 2,700 hospitals across all states were evaluated in this grading period, with 33% receiving an “A,” 24% receiving a “B,” 35% receiving a “C,” 7% receiving a “D” and less than 1% receiving an “F.”
To view Leapfrog’s full results and for more about how data is collected and calculated, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
