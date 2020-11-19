Venice Regional to renovate, not replace hospital

VENICE — Nearly a year and a half after receiving approvals for a new hospital site from Sarasota County, Venice Regional Bayfront Health announced it's dropping the project in favor of renovating its existing facility.
VRBH and Sarasota Memorial Hospital were both approved for a certificate of need by the state and both CONs survived challenges by competing facilities.
SMH's project, in the city of Venice at the southeast corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads, rapidly received the few city approvals that were needed.
It took months, however, before the county gave VRBH the land-use changes it required for its site, southeast of the Jacaranda roundabout.
SMH's Venice facility is under construction with a projected completion date in about a year. VRBH never broke ground, though.
Parent company Community Health Systems embarked on a divestiture program that greatly reduced its holdings, leading to persistent rumors about the hospital and whether it was for sale.
In addition, the state's CON program was abolished.
VRBH brought in a consultant to conduct a "strategic market review," resulting in the decision announced Thursday, not to go forward with the new facility.
Instead, according to a news release Thursday, it will be making a multi-million dollar capital investment to upgrade the existing hospital.
"Changing competitive dynamics compelled us to reevaluate how we could best apply our resources to thrive and serve our patients," CEO Kelly Enriquez said in the release. "We determined that through targeted investments in services and outpatient locations and reconfiguring the current facility to meet patient expectations we can enhance the care we deliver, and improve the experience of our patients and physicians."
Planned improvements include "expanding inpatient and outpatient surgical capacity and creating a comprehensive surgical unit on the north wing of the hospital’s second floor," the release states.
In addition, the Emergency Department will be renovated and all patient rooms will be converted to single occupancy, as had been planned in the new hospital.
VRBH will also be looking to develop new outpatient centers.
"Venice Regional has a long history of caring for Venice residents and adapting services to meet the community’s needs," Board of Trustees Chair Lynn Joyner said in the release. “We are confident these plans — along with the hospital’s continued commitment to high-quality cardiac, bariatric and orthopedic care — will meet the needs of our patients now and in the future.”
