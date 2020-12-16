VENICE — When The Leapfrog Group released its semi-annual hospital safety grades in May, Venice Regional Bayfront Health barely missed getting an A.
It didn’t miss in the fall report.
VRBH joined the other hospitals in the county with an A rating in the grades released Monday, achieving a goal administrators have been working toward for years.
And it happened during a year in which all the nation’s health care facilities have had to deal with the worst pandemic in more than a century. For the most part COVID-19 wasn’t a factor in the data used in the current report, though.
“Despite unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Venice Regional team continues to demonstrate our commitment to patient safety and well-being,” CEO Kelly Enriquez said in a news release. “I’m proud of our team of medical professionals, staff and volunteers for their diligence and dedication to the daily pledge we make to our patients and their families. We are pleased that our Hospital Safety Grade is an A, underscoring our focus on continuous improvement and patient-centered care.”
The hospital had received four C’s and three B’s in the previous seven reports, including a B this spring and last fall.
The grades are based on two sets of standards: outcome measures, which include “errors, accidents and injuries that this hospital has publicly reported,” and process measures, which include “the management structures and procedures a hospital has in place to protect patients from errors, accidents and injuries,” the report states.
VRBH was rated above average in 13 out of 15 outcome measures and six out of 12 process measures.
Compared to the spring report, its scores for dangerous objects left in a patient’s body and surgical wound splitting open dropped from above average to below average.
It saw improvement in one process measure, with doctors ordering medication through a computer rated above average.
The report states the hospital didn’t have data on handwashing, for which it was rated above average in the spring.
VRBH’s scores on five patient satisfaction measures regressed, however.
Based on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data from April 1, 2018, through March 31, 2019, it continued to be rated below average for communications with nurses, communications with doctors, the responsiveness of staff, communications about medicines and communications about discharge.
The scores had been inching toward average for several reports but four of the five went down in the current one, while the fifth one — communications about discharge — was unchanged.
Improving these measures, established by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act — Obamacare — has been a focus for VRBH officials for several years, but it may take another year before newer data show a difference.
Other hospitals
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has received an A rating in every report since it began being rated by The Leapfrog Group in 2016.
“We have always placed the utmost importance on the safety of our patients and staff,” President and CEO David Verinder said in a news release. “No matter the challenge, our team always comes together to put the community first and ensure we are providing the best care to people living on the Suncoast.”
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital, which are both owned by HCA Healthcare, continued long streaks of A grades: 13 straight years for Doctors Hospital, 17 for Englewood.
“I am extremely proud of our entire team for the work they do every day to keep our patients, fellow caregivers and community safe,” Doctors Hospital CEO Robert Meade said in a news release.
“Our continued dedication and commitment is reflective in our consistent A rating from The Leapfrog Group for 17 consecutive reporting periods,” Englewood spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin said.
Benjamin also represents HCA’s Fawcett Memorial Hospital, in Port Charlotte, whose grade dropped from a B to a C.
She noted it had recently received a Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award, which ranked Fawcett in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation.
“These recognitions are very important to us as we move forward with our safety agenda and focus on improving the Leapfrog score,” Benjamin said.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda — like VRBH, owned by Tennessee-based Community Health Systems — also received a C grade.
Bevin Holzschuh, spokesperson for both, said though the hospitals didn’t see movement in their letter grades, they have improved in the areas of infection rates and overall patient experience.
“Both Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda continue to receive the highest possible score in safe medication administration, having effective leadership and staff working together to prevent errors and having enough nurses to care for our patients,” she said.
More than 2,600 hospitals across all states were evaluated in this grading period, with 34% receiving A’s, 24% receiving B’s, 35% receiving C’s, 7% receiving D’s and less than 1% receiving F’s.
To view Leapfrog’s full results and for more about how data is collected and calculated, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
