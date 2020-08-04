VENICE — With two members absent, the Venice City Council had a quorum to consider an emergency mask ordinance Monday but not enough votes to pass it.
A super-majority of five votes is necessary to pass an emergency ordinance on only one reading instead of the normal two.
Although there were five members present, Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom was already on record saying he’d never vote to make wearing a mask mandatory in the city because it would infringe on civil liberties.
That put the maximum number of affirmative votes at four.
Council Member Helen Moore was initially opposed to the proposed ordinance as well but voted in favor after an amendment shortened its effective period to 30 days from 60.
With only four votes in favor, however, the ordinance — a new city law — failed.
That still left open the prospect of passing it as a non-emergency law on two readings. A motion to delete the reference to its emergency status and reduce its effective period to 30 days passed, 3-2.
Newsom voted against it and was joined by Moore, who said the Council should move on.
“I just don’t see re-chewing this over and over again,” she said.
Passage on second reading, at a meeting expected to be set during the week of Aug. 17, will require four votes, which means picking up one vote from among Moore and the two members absent Monday, Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota.
Both have expressed opposition to a mask mandate, though Pachota did vote to have an ordinance drafted for consideration.
‘Swiss cheese’
Moore said she had come to the meeting with an open mind and had “gone back and forth” on her vote.
She was leaning against the ordinance because it was like “Swiss cheese” — full of holes — and not an improvement over the resolution urging the wearing of masks the Council had already passed.
When Mayor Ron Feinsod asked if she could support it if it were to expire after 45 days instead of 60, she said, “It’s going in the right direction.”
Then Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she was going to propose 30 days as a long-enough period to see whether the ordinance was having an impact and whether there were any problems with it.
Moore agreed to a 30-day trial and voted for a motion made by Council Member Rich Cautero to that effect.
Fiedler said she’d also like to see the maximum potential fine reduced to $100 from $500 but that wasn’t proposed as an amendment.
What they heard
Before voting, the Council heard from 10 area residents live or via correspondence, with four supporting the mandate and six opposed. Feinsod said the emails he’s received have ranged from 5 to 1 up to 20 to 1 in favor, depending on the day.
Then, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez gave a presentation on the terms of the proposed ordinance, which is based on the ones adopted in the city of Sarasota and the town of Longboat Key.
A major difference, she said, is that those two municipalities have a magistrate to hear civil infractions, which is how a violation of the ordinance would be classified. In Venice, a citation — akin to a parking ticket — could be contested before the Code Enforcement Board with an appeal to the circuit court.
Circuit court judges in Leon and Palm Beach counties have recently upheld mask ordinances in strong opinions affirming the county’s authority to adopt them, she said.
Circuit court decisions only apply in the circuit in which they’re decided but can be persuasive authority in other circuits.
“That’s not to say the city of Venice would not be sued,” she said, but “we would vigorously defend this if it’s passed” and would have good grounds to do so.
The ordinances on which the city’s is modeled haven’t been challenged, and no citations have been issued under them so far, Fernandez said. The calls that the police have received have mostly been from businesses asking to have a noncompliant customer removed, she said.
That’s the kind of call Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller said he’d be anticipating because there are so many exceptions in the ordinance — 14 — that “it will be difficult to enforce.”
A problem customer would probably get a trespass warning rather than a citation, he said, and it would come from a sworn officer because code enforcement personnel won’t be involved in calls regarding an mask ordinance.
Officers would be focused on encouraging compliance with the ordinance and would not be confronting people just because they’re not wearing a mask, he said.
Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said the department has its own policy to require all employees to wear a mask at all times.
If everyone wore one, he said, it would reduce the number of calls coming in about COVID-19 and minimize the risk to first responders when they handle one.
It would be better for the community if there were a consistent standard, he said.
What they said
Voluntary compliance and the short life of the proposed ordinance were important to Cautero, but the key to him, he said, is that it would protect Venice’s vulnerable older population.
He said the reaction he’s gotten from city residents is that they’re willing to give an ordinance a try.
If it saves one life, Fiedler said, “it’s the proper thing to do,” noting that her pledge when she ran three years ago was to listen to the people.
Businesses are asking for the city’s support, she said, and the city ought to be willing to do at least what businesses are doing.
Feinsod, who at one point was the only Council member supporting any sort of mask requirement, said that an ordinance would help residents and visitors feel safer.
The medical and scientific communities are “telling us this is the right things to do,” he said. “We are nowhere near out of this.”
Newsom, who said he and his wife wear mask when they go out, said the fact that so many businesses require employees and customers to wear a mask shows that “the free market system is guiding retailers.”
If the government were to step in, he said, it would increase the potential for confrontations, in part because the public might expect everyone to be wearing a mask everywhere, which wouldn’t be the case.
The date for the second reading of the revised ordinance will be set later. The city is required to give 10 days’ notice of the meeting.
