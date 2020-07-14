VENICE — The Venice City Council really wants you to wear a mask to reduce the spread of the coronavirus but it stopped short Tuesday of passing a law to make you.
A motion to adopt such an ordinance failed 4-3, with Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council members Rich Cautero and Mitzie Fiedler voting in favor.
Still, it was the first time the City Council actually voted on the issue - and the first time anyone other than Feinsod backed making masks mandatory in the city.
Instead, the Council voted 7-0 to consider a resolution urging the public to wear a mask. Council Member Helen Moore said it should be "extremely strongly worded."
No matter how it's worded, however, it can't be enforced, as an ordinance could be.
Cautero made a motion to adopt a temporary mask ordinance, saying circumstances had changed since the City Council first discussed the issue, in May: the number of new cases since then, the rate of positive tests and hospitalizations in the county.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had seen its COVID-19 census rise from nine patients in early June to 98 on Monday, he said. He added the hospital's leadership had gone on record asking that local governments mandate the wearing of masks.
Dr. Julio Gonzales, co-chair of Venice Regional Bayfront Health's COVID-19 committee, and CEO Karen Fordham gave a presentation to the City Council prior to the discussion but they weren't asked their opinion on mandatory masks.
The cities of Sarasota and Punta Gorda along with Longboat Key have adopted mask ordinances.
Sarasota County commissioners are on record opposing a mandate while urging residents to wear masks. Charlotte and DeSoto counties appeared to reject local ordinances as well.
Previously, Cautero had been concerned about enforcement, especially if the city had an ordinance and the county didn't. On Tuesday he said that while enforcement would still be an issue, the potential health benefits from requiring masks could outweigh any such problems.
Fiedler agreed with him, saying the Council's No. 1 priority is the safety of the city's residents.
"It's become apparent (residents) think we're not doing enough," she said.
Feinsod said he had heard a lot of excuses for not requiring the public to wear masks but the only real reason not to would be if the numbers were going down, which they aren't.
Both the state and the county set records for the number of cases reported over the weekend.
The city has a lot of laws that aren't all equally enforced, he said, but the purpose of a law is also to inform people what's expected of them.
Leaving it up to businesses to set their own standards is a "helter-skelter" approach, he said, and puts local businesses at a disadvantage compared to one in cities that require masks.
He urged his colleagues to err on the side of "safety and caution."
"We need to be proactive on this," he said. "By not doing this we are negligent."
Enforcement was also on the minds of the Council members who opposed adopting an ordinance, including the risk that a confrontation between someone who is wearing a mask and someone who isn't might turn violent.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom spoke of a "vigilante mentality," adding that businesses are already able to impose whatever standards they want. He would, however, support a "strongly worded" resolution, he said.
Moore said she, too, would back a resolution or proclamation, and would be willing to consider an ordinance later.
"I just want to be sure the city is getting it right," she said, and not acting because of a "scolding" from someone on the Council or members of the public.
Council Member Nick Pachota, who wore a mask throughout the meeting, said he sees public opinion on the issue divided about 50/50, with people advocating for masks offering "a lot of justification by fear."
He said they would give people a false sense of security and wondered what the next step for the Council would be — mandatory hand hygiene?
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that either an ordinance or a resolution on masks would be constitutional. The Council's decision would be based on whether it wanted the ability to enforce it or not.
It also needed to decide how to enforce an ordinance if one were adopted, Police Chief Tom Mattmuller said, adding that it would be a burden on his officers.
Sarasota and Longboat Key went the civil infraction route but it could be made a crime, he said. If that were the case, residents could be issued a notice to appear in court but nonresidents would have to be arrested, he said.
"I don't think Venice wants to be the place where people are arrested for not wearing a mask," he said.
Because Tuesday's meeting is the last Council session scheduled until Aug. 25, it's unclear when the resolution will come up for a vote.
