VENICE — Linda Garner likes to tackle Parkinson’s from all sides.
She cycles with the Venice YMCA and does boxing with Rock Steady Boxing. And last October she began something new — a therapeutic dance class.
Created through a partnership between Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and The Sarasota Ballet, Dancing Through Parkinson’s is a therapeutic dance and movement class for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
Parkinson’s is the progressive, neuro degenerative disease that affects both motor and non-motor skills.
When Garner was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s 16 years ago, her physician at John Hopkins recommended that she take up exercise of any kind. Parkinson’s has no known cure and experts point to exercise as the number one recommendation after medication to delay the progression of the disease.
According to studies at the Stanford Neuroscience Health Center, dance is particularly effective in engaging motor skills that affect gait, balance, flexibility and coordination. Therapeutic dancing for Parkinson’s was developed by the Mark Morris Dance Group in New York.
After three classes,Garner noticed changes. She had more strength and could walk further.
“With the camaraderie, wonderful music, beautiful studio, excellent instructors...it’s hard to quantify where the benefits come from; I feel it the next morning,” she said.
Principal dancer and Assistant Ballet Mistress Kate Honea, one of the instructors and the catalyst behind the dance class, uses both seated and standing mini-routines for the class to follow. Her goal is for “every muscle to be warmed up,” by the end of class. Both men and women attend the class; most do not have any previous formal dance training.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, Garner and several members of her class will be at The Parkinson’s EXPO where The Sarasota Ballet will be leading mini-classes during the breaks. EXPO participants will be able to try out therapeutic dancing as well as cycling and boxing.
“The experience of Parkinson’s is different for each person,” said Neuro Challenge CEO Robyn Faucy-Washington. “We want attendees to be able to evaluate a range of choices; our goal is for each attendee to be able to leave with information that can be applied that same day to live well with Parkinson’s.”
The comprehensive resources of The Parkinson’s EXPO distinguish it from other PD events and have led to it being the largest Parkinson’s event of its kind in the country.
The 2020 Parkinson’s EXPO offers presentations from Parkinson’s thought leaders and specialists, the Interactive Demonstration Area and resources for every stage of a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. All programs and services are offered free of charge.
Free and open to the public, the 2020 Parkinson’s EXPO will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd, Palmetto, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. A complimentary boxed lunch, coffee and water will be available. Visit the Neuro Challenge website for information on speakers and to register (required). Reserve your place at NeuroChallenge.org.
