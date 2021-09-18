VENICE — In an effort to promote inclusion and acceptance, a Venice resident will be featured in a National Down Syndrome Society video to be shown in New York City’s Times Square Saturday.
“I’m going to be famous,” Ansley Ellis said.
Ansley, 15, submitted a photo that was selected out of 2,100 entries for the annual video presentation by the NDDS.
Along with Ansley, the video will feature around 500 photographs of people of all ages with Down syndrome.
“God made us all the same except me,” Ansley said.
Ansley said it was exciting to be chosen for the video presentation and she’s ready for people to see her picture on the two JumboTrons in Times Square and on the NDSS Facebook page.
“It’s going to be really cool,” Ansley said.
The video presentation will be shown in Times Square and will be available to view on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today.
Ansley’s picture will be shown around the 9:40 to 9:50 a.m. time slot during the presentation.
The video will kick off this year’s virtual New York City Buddy Walk, part of the National Buddy Walk Program.
Both the events aim to spread awareness and advocacy for people with Down syndrome while also promoting acceptance and inclusion.
“That’s the only thing that makes her different is that she has extra chromosomes,” Ansley’s mom Susan Ellis said. “That’s kind of again what we want the world to know.”
Saturday’s NDDS events come right before Down syndrome awareness month in October.
“It’s just a way to show the beautiful faces of Down syndrome,” Susan said. “What Ansley is saying is that God made us and her a lot more alike than we are different. And I think that is kind of the point of what they are trying to do in New York is to show people the beautiful normal faces of people who have Down syndrome.”
Susan said she always felt it was her mission as a mom to share about Down syndrome during October.
She uses the month to promote different facts about Down syndrome everyday on her social media. Her posts include debunking misconceptions or funny stories from real life in the hopes of educating others on Down syndrome.
When she does the daily posts, Susan said friends will tell her they didn’t know the challenges or successes of people with Down syndrome.
“To be able to take it to that kind of level and participate on a really big stage is super exciting for our family,” Susan Ellis said about the video presentation in Times Square.
The Ellis family moved to Venice around three years ago from Charleston. Susan mentioned how the move has been great, especially for Ansley’s learning.
“The thing they have in place for Ansley’s group are just really great and helpful and positive,” Susan said.
Ansley, now a freshman at Venice High, went to Laurel Nokomis School and still talks to her teachers from there.
She mentioned they have been supportive and excited for the video presentation, along with her friends.
To see Ansley’s picture in the video presentation on Saturday, visit the NDSS Facebook page at Facebook.com/NDSS1979.
