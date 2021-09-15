topical Venice restaurant hosts football team STAFF REPORT Sep 15, 2021 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Venice High School football players Desavion Cassoway, Sage Youtzy, Sir Wilson and John Anthony eating a meal at Chaz 51 Steakhouse before the football game on Sept. 10.PHOTOs PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED Venice High School varsity football coaches Larry Shannon, John Peacock, Tim Weidlein and Clay Burton having a meal. PHOTO PROVIDED Chaz 51 Steakhouse hosted the Venice High School varsity football team before a game on Sept. 10. PHOTO PROVIDED Charles Amherst, the executive chef and owner of Chaz 51 Steakhouse, talks with Desavion Cassoway. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Chaz 51 Steakhouse hosted the Venice High School varsity football team and the coaches on Friday.Before the game, the team enjoyed a meal provided by executive chef and owner Charles Amherst.The restaurant provided over 50 meals before Friday’s game, where the Indians beat the Cocoa High School Tigers. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice High School Charles Amherst Chaz Trending Now Marina could make way for condos 'I'll always remember that smile' 5 COVID deaths, then 99 a month later Thousands turn out for local mask exemption Airplane crash lands at Venice golf course Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Marina could make way for condos 'I'll always remember that smile' 5 COVID deaths, then 99 a month later Thousands turn out for local mask exemption Airplane crash lands at Venice golf course Calendar
