A Public Works employee makes a basket with heavy equipment at last year’s Venice Road-E-O.

VENICE — The city of Venice’s second Public Works Road-E-O is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Airport Festival Grounds.

The city of Venice will again be partnering with the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Fine Arts and Crafts Festival to bring this event to the public.

It’s a family-friendly event in which multiple city departments and heavy equipment drivers and operators showcase their skills in a challenging obstacle course competition.

The day will include vehicle and equipment static displays, children’s activities, face painting, food, arts and crafts vendors, live music and more.

Admission is $3 for both events.

Learn more about the Public Works Road-E-O and see photos from the inaugural event in Venice on the Road-E-O page on the city website at VeniceGov.com.

