VENICE - Honors flowed to Venice High School in honor of the school's ROTC program.
The Founders and Patriots of America presented a check for $500 to go toward a proposed obstacle course for the cadets on the campus.
The check was presented to Venice High JROTC Gunnery Master Sgt. Frank Trexil from Florida Governor of the Founders and Patriots of America Maurice Hitt on behalf of the program.
Several JROTC students received scholarships and honors.
