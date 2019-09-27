Venice seeking parking opinions

VENICE — The city of Venice has launched a brief survey to determine the adequacy of parking in the downtown Venice business district.

This survey will gather information on user attitudes concerning the sufficiency, location and type of parking available.

The survey is at: SurveyMonkey.com/r/DowntownVeniceParking 2019.

A link will also be available on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com, and Facebook page.

Sewer fixes

mean detours

VENICE — DeJonge Excavating Contractors is performing sewer rehabilitation and replacement work in the area of Park Boulevard North and Cadiz Road/Parkdale Drive in Venice.

Motorists should expect temporary closure at Park Boulevard North/Cadiz Road-Parkdale Drive with detours and access to local traffic only during this work. Project completion is estimated to be within 90 days.

For more information on this project, contact Utilities Field Operations Specialist Jimmy Bennett at jebennett@venicegov.com or 941-882-7295.

