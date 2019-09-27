Venice seeking parking opinions
VENICE — The city of Venice has launched a brief survey to determine the adequacy of parking in the downtown Venice business district.
This survey will gather information on user attitudes concerning the sufficiency, location and type of parking available.
The survey is at: SurveyMonkey.com/r/DowntownVeniceParking 2019.
A link will also be available on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com, and Facebook page.
Sewer fixes
mean detours
VENICE — DeJonge Excavating Contractors is performing sewer rehabilitation and replacement work in the area of Park Boulevard North and Cadiz Road/Parkdale Drive in Venice.
Motorists should expect temporary closure at Park Boulevard North/Cadiz Road-Parkdale Drive with detours and access to local traffic only during this work. Project completion is estimated to be within 90 days.
For more information on this project, contact Utilities Field Operations Specialist Jimmy Bennett at jebennett@venicegov.com or 941-882-7295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.