The city of Venice has positions coming open on three volunteer boards and is seeking applicant.
The Police Pension Board of Trustees meets at least quarterly each year. Its duties include determining all questions relating to eligibility and membership; determining and certifying the amount of all retirement allowances or other benefits under this division; and establishing uniform rules and procedures to be followed for administrative purposes, benefit applications and all matters required to administer the system.
Two members must be legal residents of the city and are appointed by the City Council. Two members must be members of the police retirement system. The fifth member is chosen by a majority of the other four and is appointed by the City Council as a ministerial duty.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board advises and gives recommendations to the City Council on matters pertaining to the parks and recreation system.
It also evaluates the city’s parks and recreation programs, facilities and services periodically to ensure that its objectives and goals are being achieved, and recommends the establishment of rules and regulations.
The board also evaluates, revises and recommends bicycle and multi-modal requests regarding use of parks, trails, roadways or other city property.
The board meets at 3 p.m. on the third Monday of January, April, July and October in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Seven regular members must be city residents or own real property in the city.
The Environmental Advisory Board facilitates the development of an integrated environmental strategy by evaluating the city’s current policies and practices and providing specific recommendations for improving the City’s environmental impact.
Recommendations are based on the examination of the city and comparison with best practices in other communities. Recommendations shall include projections of cost, manpower, time constraints and other pertinent factors for implementing the recommendations.
Members must have appropriate backgrounds in environmental policy or related fields and should demonstrate an interest in and knowledge of environmental issues.
The board is composed of seven city residents or the owners of real property in the city and one student member. Five of the members must be City residents. The board meets at 1 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every other month in Council Chambers at City Hall.
More information on these boards and requirements can be found at VeniceGov.com.
Those interested can also contact Deputy City Clerk Mercedes Barcia at mbarcia@venicefl.gov or 941-882-7392.
All timely applications meeting the requirements will be considered when vacancies occur.
Those who are selected to serve, will be required to comply with the state public records and Sunshine laws.
