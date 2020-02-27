Venice Sports Hall of Fame at Bogey's

GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

Venice Sports Hall of Fame at Bogey's is looking for new additions. Nominations are now open for the 2020 class of the Venice Sports Hall of Fame. 

 Scott Lawson

VENICE - Another class is sought for the Venice Sports Hall of Fame. 

Nominations for the Class of 2020 are underway, according to a news release from the nonprofit  group. 

"The HOF was founded in 2007 and inductees include athletes, coaches, and supporters of Venice Sports," the release stated. 

Inductees of the 2020 inductees will be honored at an Oct. 15 banquet.

That banquet will be an opening event for the 2020 Venice High School All-Class Reunion, the group said in the news release.

New members join previous inductees on the “Wall of Fame” at Bogey’s Sports Pub, 652 E. Venice Ave.

Forms for nominations are available at Bogeys or online at www.venicehighalumni-florida.com/Sports-Hall-of-Fame-2020.htm.

Forms must be emailed to: mickeylawrence701@gmail.com.

They can also be mailed to:

Mickey Lawrence, 701 Shetland Circle, Nokomis, FL 34275.

To be considered for the class of 2020, mominations must be received by April 30.

For more information, contact Mickey Lawrence at 941-485-5800.

