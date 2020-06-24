VENICE — Venice remains in the Top 3 of a USA Today 10 Best contest for Favorite coastal small town in America.
The competition closes at noon June 29.
Visit Sarasota County and city officials in Venice have been advocating for the competition.
“Please jump online and help OUR favorite coastal small town become America’s favorite too,” Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson said in a news release Tuesday. “There is less than a week left to vote, and Venice is currently at No. 3.”
At the early part of the competition, Venice was at 13 but then jumped 10 spaces up following more residents of the city getting involved online.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it was in third place in the Top 20.
No. 1 as of Tuesday afternoon was Chincoteague, Virginia, on the border of Virginia and Maryland; Bayfield, Wisconsin, which is the “Gateway to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore,” was at No. 2.
Venice remains the top Florida city in the running.
“Can we all jump on social and help our favorite coastal small town become America’s favorite too?” a Visit Sarasota County news release said when it was announced.
Those interested in voting for Venice can visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-coastal-small-town/venice-florida/
Everyone can vote once a day until polls close at noon June 29.
The winning small towns will be announced July 10, officials said.
