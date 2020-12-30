Youth orchestra seeks string players

Andy Goodson, violinist with the Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra, participated in the youth group’s first rehearsal since the pandemic canceled the student group’s rehearsals. Those who could participate met outside wearing masks and honoring social distancing. Rehearsals will resume Jan. 8 at the high school, 1 Indian Way, Venice — with masks and social distancing.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHARYN LONSDALE

VENICE — The Venice Symphony announced it is seeking student musicians for the program.

It currently needs musicians for its two string ensembles, it said in an announcement.

Rehearsals take place every Friday — restarting Jan. 8 — at Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.

According to the announcement, Symphonic Strings (8th-12th grades) rehearse from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Concert Strings (third-eighth grades) rehearses from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Tuition is $40 monthly with scholarships available.

“Students wear masks and socially distance during rehearsals and performances in the community,” it said.

For more information, visit thevenicesymphony.org. or email vsyo@thevenicesymphony.org.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments