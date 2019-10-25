SARASOTA - A former middle school teacher, arrested more than two years ago on sexual abuse charges stemming from sex crimes with a teenager, has pleaded guilty.
Matthew James Minton, 27, was arrested in January 2017 by Venice police.
Following his Oct. 18 conviction of sexual battery on a child older than 12 but younger than 18, he was arrested Oct. 21 on another charge: lewd or lascivious behavior on a victim older than 12 but younger than 18.
Investigators learned of the new allegations while looking into the earlier ones but held off on new charges until the case was adjudicated.
Minton taught at the Island Village Montessori School in Venice, when the illegal acts with a young teen took place after school on the grounds of the facility. The two also met at Minton's home.
The contact lasted from December 2015 to May 2016, while the victim, who was 13, was experiencing a period of depression, according to court records.
Sentencing
Minton's sentencing is set for Jan. 24, 2020.
According to a written plea, Minton will make an open plea to the court, and receive a life sentence capped at 35 years, with credit for time spent in jail beginning Jan. 20, 2017.
He was found guilty of sexual battery on a victim 12-18 years old as a custodial authority, three counts of the prohibited use of a computer or phone depicting a child sex act, and lewd or lascivious molestation.
Venice police made the arrest after the victim began attending school in North Port and told a friend, who went to a school counselor with the information.
Second victim
Detectives early on suspected there was more than one sexual abuse victim of Minton.
When a second victim came forward - after earlier denying involvement with Minton - it changed how the court proceedings unfolded.
According to court records, Assistant State Attorney Brooke Kernan met with a juvenile witness to prepare for a deposition in early May 2018.
At the very end of the meeting, the witness spoke of being sexually victimized by Minton. The witness then showed Kernan two photographs from a cellphone as evidence.
The nature of the images were not disclosed to attorneys for the defendant at that time, according to defense attorney Andrea Mogensen.
Both parties agreed to cancel the deposition.
On May 30, 2018, Mogensen filed a motion to disqualify Kernan from the prosecuting the case, arguing Kernan had now become a material witness, and would be subject to cross examination about how exactly the second victim, after denying any involvement with Minton, had come to change her testimony. A judge denied the motion. But charges were never filed related to the second victim at that time.
Three days after Minton was found guilty, the new charge related to the second victim was filed against Minton. The charge is one count of lewd or lascivious molestation.
Predator status
Minton remains in jail on the earlier conviction.
A 12th Judicial Circuit Court judge issued an order Oct. 21 designating Minton as a sexual predator.
A sexual predator is an individual who has been convicted of a sexually violent offense in Florida and has a written court order designating the individual a sexual predator.
The designation ensures no early release for sexual predators due to prison overcrowding, and provides for specialized supervision once they're released back into the community. It also prohibits sexual predators from working with children once they're released from prison.
Changes at school
"It was an extremely painful experience for our community to go through," said Jennifer Ocana, executive director with Island Village Montessori School. "He (Minton) had gone through an FBI background check and had been hired directly out of college, so there was nothing in his record," she said, to raise a red flag.
The school was notified of the allegation Nov. 11, 2016, and was placed on administrative leave with instructions not to come onto school property until further notice.
"The instant we heard about anything improper, he was escorted to his car and off the property," Ocana said.
The same day charges were filed against Minton, in January 2017, he was officially fired by the school, she said.
Changes were made at the school, too. Authorities learned about Kik cellphone apps Minton and his victim used. There was also focus on other activities, like playing Xbox with students during or after school.
"Since then, we've taken a close look at the way we regulate the online interactions among students and staff," Ocana said. "Before it was implicit that staff only communicate with students through school accounts that can and are being monitored. Now it's explicitly prohibited. Staff are not to 'friend' students on any social media, including gaming."
There's been additional training for teachers by Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center and Child Protection Center in Sarasota about retaining appropriate boundaries with students, and relearning and adhering to abuse reporting requirements.
"We're raising the collective consciousness of all of our surroundings," Ocana said. "We expect our teachers to remain vigilant in recognizing any questionable behavior."
