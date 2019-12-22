NORTH PORT - A Minnesota man was killed and two Venice teenagers were seriously injured in a North Port crash.
Tristan Burroughs, 17, of Venice was driving south about 1:50 p.m. Saturday in a 2019 Mercedes E450 along U.S. 41 just inside North Port city limits.
Thomas Roushar, 70, of Chisago City, Minnesota, had been northbound in a 2014 Dodge Caravan and attempted to turn left onto Lazy River Road.
Roushar’s Dodge minivan turned in front of Burroughs car, causing Roushar’s vehicle to overturn. Rougshar was killed in the wreck.
Burroughs and his passenger, Keegan Burroughs, 15 were both taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
Saturday’s crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.