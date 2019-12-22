Police lights
NORTH PORT - A Minnesota man was killed and two Venice teenagers were seriously injured in a North Port crash.

Tristan Burroughs, 17, of Venice was driving south about 1:50 p.m. Saturday in a 2019 Mercedes E450 along U.S. 41 just inside North Port city limits.

Thomas Roushar, 70, of Chisago City, Minnesota, had been northbound in a 2014 Dodge Caravan and attempted to turn left onto Lazy River Road.  

Roushar’s Dodge minivan turned in front of Burroughs car, causing Roushar’s vehicle to overturn. Rougshar was killed in the wreck.

Burroughs and his passenger, Keegan Burroughs, 15 were both taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Saturday’s crash remains under investigation.

