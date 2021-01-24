Venice Theatre was the first community theater in the U.S. to host the American Association of Community Theatre’s WorldFest more than once.
It did so in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Last year was to be the first time the festival would be held biannually instead of every four years.
Then came COVID.
Moving it forward one year would have put the festival in the same year — this year — as the AACT’s national festival which has been held bi-annually for years.
This year’s AACT will be a virtual format festival June 14-20, making it easy to offer a festival experience to more people and likely whet appetites for a live festival in Venice in 2022.
So once again the world festival will come back to Venice after a four-year break. If all goes well, pandemic-wise, it should be able to become a bi-annual event in 2024.
So what is all the festival fuss about?
The international festival brings acting troupes from all over the globe to one central site in the U.S. for the weeklong event, which includes one-hour presentations by the participating troupes.
As at the national festival, which normally rotates around the U.S., presentations are adjudicated after the first of two performances.
The one difference is, at the national festival, the judges are selecting best productions, best actors and the like from regional qualifying troupes while at the international festival, the adjudicators are not picking winners — although they are honoring various aspects of the productions as well as individual participants.
Those lucky enough to get tickets to the adjudicated performances at any of the festivals can learn what the experts think. At any festival from statewide to international, participants have the opportunity to interact with participating troupes, check out the trade show and meet and greet others interested in theater.
At the international event, which requires many volunteers to drive and/or house the visitors, there also is the chance to polish a foreign language; make friends with actors and directors from around the globe; and attend a variety of workshops relating to theater — in some cases taught by people from other countries.
Venice festivals also include plenty of “after glow” parties with extra time to socialize with an international group.
The idea to bid for that first international festival in Venice came from the theater’s Executive Managing Director Murray Chase, a longtime active member of the accrediting agency, the American Association of Community Theatre.
Chase has been active in multiple ways in AACT even before he came to Venice Theatre more than 20 years ago.
Also currently active in AACT is Kristofer Geddie, Venice Theatre’s manager and director of diversity.
Putting on such a festival is a huge job. The various companies are responsible for getting to the U.S. but once here they are the guests of Venice Theatre.
Volunteers house them and chauffeur them as needed, in addition to handling all the other festival jobs, which include meal service, party planning, ushering and so much more.
Chase said the reason the theater wanted to move to a bi-annual format is because it is easier to get volunteers every two years rather than every four, which often turns out to be more like “reinventing the wheel” on a four-year rotation.
While the world is still dealing with the pandemic, acting companies in many areas are already planning what they will bring to Venice in terms of entertainment and personnel in 2022.
Venice usually hosts troupes from Germany, France, Italy and England but also often receives thespians from Asia, Australia, South America and Canada. They have hoped to have troupes from Africa at two previous festivals but visa problems got in the way.
When that happened in the very first year, a troupe from the Players in Sarasota stepped in with one of its productions cut down to fit the 60-minute festival format.
Most people who attend a festival look forward to doing it again — and again. While that would be expected of active thespian types, there are legions of audience members who look forward to state, national and international festivals because they may love theater — even though they not ever be on stage or backstage.
The performances are always special. Some are very different from what the typical American theater-goer might be accustomed to.
Some are offered in the native language of the performers. Some will be mimed.
Most, but not all, will have minimalist sets.
Most, but not all, will have small casts because of the cost of international travel, but again, not all.
Whether the actors are speaking Croatian or Mandarin, very few in the audience ever have trouble understanding and enjoying the presentations.
One of the reasons Venice has become a desirable destination for the international festival is that, in addition to fabulous hospitality with food and friendship, Venice offers plenty of technical help even for set construction when needed.
Workshops
Workshops are especially appealing given the variety of international instructors in Venice for the week.
Fellowship
Global friendships develop between participants from all over the globe and many have returned for more than one festival in Venice. Some come back to Venice at other times as did Caio Stoli, who presented his one-man story about clowning at the first festival in Venice. He returned to repeat his performance in season on the main stage and also to reconnect with aerialist Tito Gaona and family because Stolai had been a long-distance fan of the world-famous aerialist for years before even coming to Venice.
After-glow gatherings, impromptu drum circles, and “lobby gabs” are some of the other events that help participants to develop real global relationships
Who can attend?
Anyone with an interest in theater is welcome at one of these festivals but especially at Venice Theatre’s AACT “Festival in Paradise.” Buy a ticket or a performance pass and/or book a class or two. Volunteer to host a visiting participant for the international festival.
As the pandemic has spread around the globe, theaters everywhere have needed and welcomed assistance and information they have received from one another. For the coming festival, potential participants are being asked to share some of their solutions to dealing with a pandemic.
This year’s national festival, June 14-20, will be the first one conducted online. Venice Theatre was one of the first area theaters to put a significant number of classes on line and even put its annual production of “A Christmas Carol” on line with a recording of last season’s show because the production and cast were just too large to go live during the ongoing pandemic.
Proposals for virtual workshops must be submitted by Feb. 15 to aact.org/workshop-rfp.
Of special interest this year would be topics related to COVID-19 recovery, including outreach, reinventing productions, audience safety and communications.
Popular workshops in the past have covered subjects such as: Licensing, Acting (various styles and techniques), Fight Choreography, Musical Theatre, Directing, Starting a Special Needs Theatre Program, Theatre for Youth, Administration and Technology (from IT to websites to social media).
Topics on the “hoped for” list include: technical theater, improvisation, board development, organizational transitions (hiring the first staff) plus any new and cutting edge topics that would benefit anyone attending the festival.
Workshops can be one-way or Zoom-like with interaction. Most will be in the 75-minute format. Visit aacr,org to see samples and learn more about this aspect of these festivals.
To learn more about this year’s national online festival go to aact.org.
To learn more about the 2022 international festival, which will be held at Venice Theatre, June 20-26, 2022, to become a volunteer and/or to acquire tickets, visit: veniestage.org/international.
