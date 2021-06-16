VENICE — The monster known as COVID-19 may be on its way out as Venice Theatre opens its production of "Young Frankenstein" set for July 8.
"Essentially there are no restrictions or protocols for 'Young Frankenstein' audience members who have been fully vaccinated," Producing Executive Director Murray Chase said in a news release Wednesday. "We do encourage all unvaccinated patrons to wear masks during the performances."
The Mel Brooks musical "Young Frankenstein" is SummerStock production.
Theater officials said everything will be much different than when they opened in May.
"The lifting of restrictions means there will be no distanced or limited seating or requirements for masking," the news release said. "The bar will be open. Drinks may be taken into the theater."
But there will be a time when restrictions will take place this summer: During the performances for "Getting to Know Once Upon A Mattress," which is involving a "number of unvaccinated youth performers."
"We will require mask-wearing by all patrons while in the auditorium, before and during the performance," Chase said. "The bar will be open, but drinks are not allowed back into the theater."
Students in summer classes and camps along with their instructors are still following stricter protocols because of the amount of participants who are unvaccinated.
The news release said the guidelines will remain "unless Covid-19 conditions or CDC guidelines change."
"Young Frankenstein" runs July 8-July 17; "Getting to Know Once Upon a Mattress" runs July 30-Aug. 1 at the MainStage Jervey Theatre.
For more information, visit www.VeniceTheatre.org.
