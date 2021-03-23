Things are getting back to some kind of normal.
Continue to wear your masks and to use your hand sanitizer and such but with shows opening at most of the area theaters — color me happy.
The news from Venice Theatre even surpasses its reopening — a new artistic director with experience on a par with that of Venice Theatre’s multi-talented actor/director/chief financial officer/educator/creative guru/promoter/festival organizer/leader and more.
With bachelor and master’s degrees in theater, Venice Theatre’s first full-time executive director Murray Chase might have come to Venice for only a couple of years before moving onward and upward to a bigger and better community theater.
Instead, he stayed in Venice with wife Lori and transformed the former Venice Little Theatre into the country’s second most important community theater.
Yes, he had the help of a community which was ripe for such a theater. With a broad volunteer base now numbering some 1,500 area residents who usher at shows, build and paint sets, act in main stage shows but also away from the theater in the theater’s traveling Troupe in a Trunk or tap their way to stardom in the Silver Foxes, sew costumes, work with Loveland students on the annual Loveland Follies, help in a hundred ways. Venice Theatre was ready for Chase. He led them into involvement with the American Association of Community Theatres, its competitions and eventually its International Festival. Today, volunteers and theater fans donate money and do whatever it takes to keep the theater’s ghost light lit and its actors, staff and more busy and most of all happy and proud of this organization.
Even though I was already visiting Venice in the 1960s when the Little Theatre was acting in what has been described as a “leaky old hangar” at Venice Airport, I was taken to the movie theater on West Venice Avenue but never to the leaky hangar even though my parents enjoyed theater and often took me to visiting Broadway shows at the Hanna Theater in Cleveland, to shows at the famous Cleveland Playhouse, to Cain Park Summer Theatre and more.
In Venice each winter, my father played golf and my mother spent her time at the little Sarasota School of Architecture box that was the first building of what is today known as the Venice Art Center. That building remains but is buried within at least two additions that have transformed the center into one of the most attractive and efficient art centers in the area,
What Venice Theatre had gong for it was a cadre of volunteers like Geri Becker and the late Yvonne Pinkerton, Shirley Gawne, Charley Findley, Ray Goins, and dozens more unknown to me because they were before my time.
Love was the answer
But those people loved this theater and kept it going and growing and finally, in 1972 or so had the courage to buy an old garage and prep school basketball court and armory and transform it into a proper theater, which today can seat 432 in its main stage area and 90 in its black box Pinkerton Theatre.
With the addition of the Hamilton Building this past year as its potential education center and the old ABC Liquor Store years earlier when the KMI bridge was moved and widened, and the addition of Chase at the helm, Venice Theatre was destined for greatness.
Success was the result
VLT made it to VT as Murray gradually built a team that took it onward and upward. Last year was a tough year. In addition to dealing with Covid and cancellation of much of its season, the theater lost volunteers Gawne, Goins and Pinkerton and Venice Theatre’s Artistic Director, Allan Kollar.
Kollar not only was a great comedic foil for Chase in the Greater Tuna plays set in Tuna, Texas, but also an idea man who came up with nearly an endless list of ways in which the theater could increase its income, from the lobby bar to growing its computer system to bringing in weekend concert acts featuring the likes of The Kingston Trio, Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, and more. The addition of special cabaret shows featuring local performers generated money for the theater and also for those often younger actors.
Chase said he could barely keep up with all the ideas emanating from Kollar. That he did was good for them and for the theater.
Chase took the theater company to state, regional and national competitions sponsored by the American Association of Community Theatres. He won most of the entries he directed and soon was on the board and then president of AACT. The theater’s general manager, Kristofer Geddie, who was brought in as an actor in “Ragtime,” was then hired as the theater’s first director of diversity. This was another rung on the ladder to the top for Chase and the theater as well as for Geddie..
So was the addition of the theater’s resident set designer Tim Wisgerhof who I corralled after seeing his first set to design the interior of the Circus Train Car Museum that is expected to open at the Historic Venice Train Depot within a year — depending on the pandemic. While that is a whole other story, the addition of Wisgerhof by Chase is just more proof of how the city and this theater have benefited because Chase stayed and gathered such fabulous talent.
It began with his first hire, Maureen Holland, who was his executive assistant but also the theater’s first real marketing maven — a spot now overseen by Laurie Colton. The latest hire, mentioned in the lead story today on this page, is more proof.
There’s a bigger lesson here for young people who might think they need to move off to the big city for success. Chase brought success to Venice for himself, the theater, theater employees and the city.
Of 10,000 community theaters in the U.S. the only one ranking higher than Venice Theatre is The Omaha Playhouse. Check its web site and you will see that it has the same programs although it can draw from a city of more than 450,000 people while Venice has about 23,000 in its city limits and only about 50,000 in its immediate area.
Murray and his company of professionals and his 1,500 volunteers have much to be proud of.
So watch out Benny Sato Ambush. You just might want to extend your contract. Or, you might be ambushed by this city and this theater.
