VENICE — COVID-19 has changed the way we all do things and even when.
This year as Venice Theatre and most everything else was being shut down by the pandemic, staff members moved the theater’s annual volunteer appreciation event to the theater’s YouTube channel.
The event can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/VTVolunteerParty.
With Venice Theatre’s executive producing director Murray Chase as the event’s “virtual master of ceremonies,” more than a dozen volunteers were singled out for specific honors. While they had to settle for virtual hugs to go with their awards, they now will have a keepsake video of the event.
While the event historically draws several hundred volunteers to honor their peers in person, the resulting video record of the event may be treasured as much as any of the awards.
All ages were represented from graduating high school seniors who have made a positive impact on the theater to one of its longtime volunteers — Shirley Gawne who celebrated her 100th birthday recently.
Gawne was a founding member of the theater’s Silver Foxes dance and entertainment troupe but also has been a longtime theater volunteer, including serving as a home host for the American Association of Community Theatre’s International Theatrefest which the theater has hosted for a record three times: 2010, 2014 and 2018.
The fourth time would have been this month at the theater but it too became a pandemic casualty.
A video of Gawne’s accomplishments over the years became part of the awards festivities as did a slide show that featured production photos from a season that broke records with a lengthy sold-out run of “Mamma Mia” in the fall and ended all too soon with the theater’s closing as most of the nation found itself as dark as the theater’s two stages, workrooms, rehearsal rooms, lobby, box office and Green room.
The awards and awardees follows:
• The Nancy Bloomquist Award for exemplary service in front-of-house management was given to Diane Distefano Nist and Frank NIst.
• The Kathryn Killinger Award for distinguished service to Venice Theatre’s education mission was given to Regina Cahill.
• The VT Teen Award for serving as an example of dynamic youth participation was given to Sophia Coscia and Casey Berkery.
• The “Guilda,” accompanied by a cash gift of $1,000 from the Venice Theatre Guild was presented to Jenna Fisher.
• The Chris Magee Technical Award for outstanding service in theater production was given to Ken Strom.
• The Joan Dillon Costume Shop Award was given to Jane McCormack.
• The Joey Hodgini Award honoring a crew member who embodies the spirit of community theater was given to Bill Claiborn.
• The Charles Finley Award honoring an actor who exemplifies the spirit of community theater on and off stage was given to Stacy Gilson.
• The Bob Mosher “Unsung Hero” Award in recognition of a volunteer whose contributions are important, but rarely seen, was given to Debbie Polk.
• The President’s Award for exemplary display of performance above and beyond the call of duty in a single season in more than one aspect of the theater was given to Bill and Pat Saro.
• Barry Sullivan was honored with the Alice & Squiffy Smith Award as a volunteer whose lifetime service exemplifies VT’s mission and has been integral to the development of the theater.
The theater had an abundance of graduating seniors to recognize this year.
They are: Jillian Alexander, Karena Dillon-Angelakis, Belle Babcock, Kemper Bernstein, Sarah Conte, Samantha Crawford, Chloe Daugherty, Grace Denne, Jenna Fisher, Jack Kaiser, Gregory Karcz, James McGirr, Sabrina Murdocca, Nathan Oss, Pria Pankhaniya, Beckett Pfan, Noah Roderiques, Bailey Scott and Natalie Taylor.
About Venice Theatre
Venice Theatre is the second-largest of 10,000 community theaters in the United States. Its Jervey Theatre has seating for 432 and features plays, concerts and special events. Its Yvonne Pinkerton Theatre seats 90.
The theater remains closed due to COVID-19, although it offers online classes and is working on plans to reopen in the fall.
To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit venicetheatre.org.
