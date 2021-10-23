Over one year ago, the second largest community theater in the country, Venice Theatre, was ready to launch a campaign goal of $2.5 million to make necessary improvements.
Then the pandemic hit.
During Venice Theatre’s “intermission,” the leadership team decided to expand on the original plans and include full-campus improvements.
Some of the last major renovations to the theater’s campus were over 20 years ago when adding the second floor to the Main Theater Building.
Venice Theatre management saw it was time to “bridge the gap” and establish additional spaces that had better safety measures.
The theater has now changed its goal from the original $2.5 million to $4.5 million.
This new goal, called the Next Act, will allow Venice Theatre to create a campus feel between all three of its buildings.
“Obviously us expanding into a campus is really exciting,” said Kelly Duyn, the assistant director of the Education and Outreach Department.
With the help of Sweet Sparkman and Magnum Builders, Venice Theatre has been planning the campaign, which will include renovations to the Main Theatre Building while establishing safer and functionable spaces for education, outreach and the technical arts.
For this new goal, area resident Carole Freeland Raymond will be matching up to $500,000 in donations through the rest of this year. If it is fully matched, it would help put the campaign at more than $3 million of the $4.5 million goal needed.
“It’s been piece by piece of seeing how exceptional the theater is,” Raymond said.
Despite attending every theater in the country, she said “this one shines.”
Raymond also said she admired how Venice Theatre was multi-generational and had many families participating in productions.
“It made such an impact on me,” Raymond said about watching children grow up in the theater.
She saw a need for a functioning education building with more spaces for classes and decided to help make it happen.
Now after the Main Theatre Building recently underwent upgrades, the focus has shifted to the two back buildings known as the Arts Education Center and the Technical Arts Building.
In the plans, all buildings will provide adequate spaces that have certain safety measures and dedicated spaces for different departments within the theater.
Since the pandemic and the theater’s “intermission,” the Arts Education Center has been used as a rehearsal space, camp venue, classroom and prop storage facility.
Now with its goal, Venice Theatre plans to make full renovations to the building.
These renovations will make the building safer and also provide an ample amount of space for the growing Education and Outreach Department.
“We are very excited about it,” said Sandy Davisson, the director of the Education and Outreach Department. “The biggest thing is because of space.”
From the original campaign goal, Venice Theatre accomplished many upgrades while it was closed and near the beginning of the 2021-2022 season.
The Jervey Theatre has new painted walls, which were used in “Almost, Maine,” and new carpeting to replace the older floors.
The lobby area was also upgraded with the lobby bathrooms having a more sophisticated look and the lobby bar shifting over to allow more room for the ramp to the MainStage.
Now the focus has shifted toward the larger renovations of the Arts Education Center.
“We came to the point where we just could not offer anything else because we were limited on space,” Davisson said.
The growing department oversees several programs for all ages, including students, adults, and the retiree volunteer troupe The Silver Foxes. The new building will be able to accommodate all of the department’s programs.
“Overall, it’s complete excitement for us, for the theater as a whole but specifically also for the Silver Foxes,” said Brad Wages, the lead teacher and Silver Foxes director.
The Arts Education Center will open with four studios, three large and one small. The studios will be able to accommodate classes, rehearsals and some smaller productions.
One of those studios, Studio A, will be solely dedicated to the Silver Foxes since the troupe of around 50 people donated enough money to name it after themselves.
“Reaching a $100,000 threshold with 50 people, that was like holy mackerel,” said Bill Saro, the president of the Silver Foxes.
Their new studio will be complete with its own sound booth, sprung floors for dancing, and light grids to hang lights.
Moving from the few studios in the Main Theatre Building, the Silver Foxes are excited to have their own space for their various rehearsal times.
At the moment, the troupe has to reserve the studio they practice in and must share it with the other programs and productions needing a space.
“It’s what we’ve been dreaming of for a long time and it’s finally going to come to fruition,” Wages said.
Wages said the new space will allow the troupe to expand and have the ability to do more.
Next door to the Silver Foxes Studio, there will be two studio spaces each 1,000 square feet. The two middle studios will have a partition in between that when open will have a combined space of 2,000 square feet.
The building will also include another studio, a green room, a conference room, several storage spaces and a lobby.
Apart from the Silver Foxes Studio, the other studios and spaces will let the Education and Outreach Department expand their classes to fit more students.
“Having more space is good so we can grow, continue to grow,” Davisson said.
Duyn mentioned the building will provide the newest technology in theater so the students can keep up to date.
“So having a brand new building dedicated to arts and education not only for our younger students but our older students, is just extremely exciting,” Duyn said.
Duyn and Davisson said the lack of space for the growing classes makes it harder for students to enroll in classes. Their end goal is to reach the students they couldn’t reach before once the building is complete.
Duyn mentioned from the organization’s standpoint the campus renovations are exciting, but as a department they will be able to accommodate even more students, which “sweetens the deal.”
With the new spaces for the Education and Outreach Department on the horizon, the department hopes the opportunity will allow them to grow like never before.
“I think it’s going to have a huge impact,” Wages said. “It’s going to keep people coming back.”
