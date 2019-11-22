VENICE — Venice Theatre’s growing Education & Outreach Department offers beginning, intermediate, advanced, and specialty classes for children, teens and adults.
New students of all ages are welcomed, whether they are seeking a life-changing experience or merely a fun activity.
Classes begin at the kindergarten level and include acting, singing, dancing, theater appreciation, and more. For instance, the theater is delighted to continue its Broadway Workshop Series with award winning actress and artist Elaine Bromka’s “Mining Your Own Impulses” for adult acting and writing students on March 22.
An early bird discount of 10% is available to those who register for any class by Dec. 20. Also, the scholarship deadline is Dec. 20. All scholarship requirement can be found on the theater’s website, VeniceTheatre.org, or by calling 941-486-8679.
Before the new semester begins the week of Jan. 6, there is a drop-in open house for children, teens, and their families on Jan. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the theater lobby.
At 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, there is an open house for adults. Adults should RSVP to 941-486-8679.
For the youngest students beginning in kindergarten, there are three performance classes that are are fun-filled adventures into the world of theater that build self-confidence and social skills.
For students in grades three through 12, Venice Theatre offers a wide variety of classes. The department’s core classes (Acts 1, 2, 3 and Musical Motion) turn their focus this spring to rehearsal and performance technique as students prepare to perform on the MainStage March 7. There are many other classes for children and teens such as Acting for Teens, Script Detective, and Musical Theatre Audition Prep.
For adult students, the theater is offering exciting classes for seasoned performers and for students new to the theater.
Emmy Award winning actress Elaine Bromka’s adult workshop, “Mining Your Own Impulses” is set for March 22. Bromka is on faculty at the National Theatre Institute. Her credits include Broadway, film, and TV in such shows as “Much Ado,” “The Blacklist,” and “Catch a Rainbow.”
This workshop is for writers and actors. Bromka’s unorthodox approach promises to, “liberate your impulses and get you out of your head,” connecting writers and actors to their most powerful tools — their instinct and impulse.” Also, back by popular demand is Michelle Kasanofsky’s Audition Prep Studio Time for third-graders through adults: a great way to brush up on an audition song or get help cutting a piece of music for auditions.
More offerings for adults include Beginning Acting, Spotlight on Theatre, No Fear Shakespeare, Sing out Strong, Creative Dramatics for Adults with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities, Tap Dance and the Audition, Improv, and more. Acting 2.0 and Improv 2.0 students will perform in the Pinkerton Theatre on, March 30.
Most classes run six to 12 weeks. The performance-based classes for children and teens will conclude with a MainStage performance on March 7. Interested students and parents can learn more online at VeniceTheatre.org, call Venice Theatre’s Education and Outreach Department at 941-486-8679, or email KellyDuyn@VeniceTheatre.net.
Venice Theatre also offers private lessons, customized programs for Girl Scout and Boy Scout badges, and a unique Technical Theatre Apprenticeship Program. TTAP is a career-track technical training program for students 16 years and older accredited by the Florida Department of Education. It is the ideal program for students who are interested in a career in technical theater. Interested students are encouraged to call the Education and Outreach Department at 941-486-8679 to get further information about any of these programs.
Registration and more information is available by phone at 941-486-8679, in person at 140 W. Tampa Ave., and online at VeniceTheatre.org.
