VENICE — Venice Theatre, like the other area theaters that offer classes, has embraced Zoom for its summer class program.
“While we try to develop future programs we also are trying to have things our patrons can do now,” said Kelly Duyn, Venice Theatre’s assistant director of education and outreach.
In a recent notice about the summer class program at Venice Theatre, in addition to mentioning the equipment one needs (computer or tablet capable of handling Zoom plus an internet connection) those interested were asked to register a “minimum of two days prior to the class start date.”
Waiting until the last minute may not be wise however as most of the classes will be limited to eight students, Duyn said. If a class is filled, a waiting list will be started. If you find yourself in that situation, contact Duyn at KellyDuyn@VeniceTheatre.net or call the theater’s education department at 941-486-8679.
There is no need to join Zoom. The theater does that, nor will you need to divulge any personal information. All the student needs to do is download the Zoom app, which is free. Once you are registered for a class, the teacher will give you a password so you can go to Zoom and join the class.
According to information on the theater’s website (venicestage.com) the first class may last an additional 20 minutes to answer any questions about technical aspects. There are no scholarships available for these classes — at least not at the moment.
“We are trying to stay visible in the community,” Duyn said. “During storytime we are providing free online content to give parents at home with kids some additional content they wouldn’t normally have.”
Another source of such content is an arts reach calendar that was put together by the Van Wezel but now includes most of the area’s theaters and other arts organizations.
“We’ve all put digital content there that goes out to teachers and the early learning coalition online to keep the community resourced,” Duyn added.
Go to: www.bit.ly/artsREACHactivity calendars to see past offerings as well as the current offerings.
An example from week one is Venice theatre’s presentation of “Hansel and Gretel” performed by Duyn with the theater’s resident “Technical Toucan.”
As this article was being written, the task force was into its eighth week of offering all sorts of entertaining and education content relating to reading, acting, drawing and gardening among other things. Newcomers to the site may start with week one or any week and work backward or forward.
Duyn has been actively involved with these productions as well as with the class offerings which are listed below.
Venice Theatre online class offerings for summer 2020:
For grades K-2 “Storybook Adventure” — Kelly Duyn
Using some of the best-loved classic fairy tales, Duyn will help students learn to build charaacters and worlds. Each session will end with an activity to be completed at home after the class.
Join Kelly as she takes the Kindergarten to Grade 2 students through some of the best-loved fairy tale classics, helping students build characters and worlds.
Classes will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays June 9, 16, 23, 30. Tuition: $40
For grades 3-5 “Creative Drama Online” — Luke McFatrich
Join Luke for fun acting games and exercises that will hone acting skills in the comfort of your own home.
Classes will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays June 9, 16, 23, 30. Tuition: $40.
For grades 6-8 “Digital Performance” — Kelly Duyn
Does quarantine and COVID-19 have your creativity ready to burst? This class is designed to let your voice be heard. Students will use subject matter of their choice to create their own video (about 2-3 mins.) based on the topics of discussion, using graphics, effects, sound, music, color, and more to bring additional “pizzazz” to their piece. Class requirement: each student must have a working knowledge of video, video editing, attachments, special effects, etc. (Students may use editing software of their choice.) Duyn said the class will be moving fast so students should sign in with ideas ready to go.
Classes will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays June 11, 18, 25, July 2. Tuition: $50
For high school and/or college students “Performance Art — The Video Experience” — Brad Wages
This class is designed to let your voice be heard. Students choose relevant topics in today’s society important to them. Past students spoke out on abuse, isolation, bullying, AIDS, and more. This year, each student will create his or her own video (about 2-3 minutes.) based on the topics of discussion, using graphics, effects, sound, music, color, and more to heighten the emotion of the piece, as guided by the instructor. Class requirement: Each student must have a working knowledge of video, video editing, attachments, special effects, etc.
Classes will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays June 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, July 2. Tuition: $120
For high school students and adults — “From -The Black Crook’ to ‘Hadestown’” — Musical Theatre History — Krisroffer Geddie.
In this theater appreciation class, exposure to the highlights and lowlights of Musical Theatre over the past 285 years await you. Eight weeks of a fast-paced romp through America’s truest art form – served through audio clips, video clips, anecdotes, and lots of discussion, all from the comfort of home.
Classes will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10,17, 24, 31. Tuition: $80
“Dance on a Dime — Limited Space Choreography — Brad Wages
Brad knows we all need to get up off that couch. So he wants to invite you to “Dance on a Dime.” He will explore choreography and movement in a small space to keep you active and entertained. He promises to share basic choreography, focusing on torso, arms, emotions and patterns. All this while showing you how not to trip over your furniture. Class requirement: Students need about an 8-foot area for class.
Classes will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, June 8, 15, 22, 29. Tuition: $40
“Building your Song Book!” — Michelle Kasanofsky
Creating your vocal audition book is important so you are ready for anything at any time. In this class VT’s own Michelle Kasanofsky will go through your book, find out what you are missing, what style is best for you, and help you to fill in the holes. Classes will include some one-on-one time with Kasanofsky for individual work.
Classes will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays June 8, 15, 22, 29. Tuition: $40.
“A Story in You! Original Monologue Writing” — Sandy Davisson
There is a story in each of us – especially now! While creating original monologues, students will be encouraged to write honestly about what matters to you. It is not about technical writing, but about the story that is in each of us.
Classes will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, June 9, 16, 23, 30. Tuition: $40
“Scoring the Script” — Brad Wages”
Add depth and breadth to your acting with Venice Theatre’s Director/Choreographer Brad Wages as you learn how to score your script for dramatic acting choices.
Classes will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays June 10, 17, 24, July 1. Tuition: $40.
“Script Writing for Children’s Performance” — Kelly Duyn
Learn the basic structure of script writing for children’s performance and get feedback from your peers on the work you develop within the class.
Classes will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays June 10, 17, 24, July 1. Tuition: $40.
For still more to do online at home, check out the website for Artsreach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.