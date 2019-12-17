Thanks to Venice Theatre’s 2019 production of “A Christmas Carol,” the secret to the theater’s success is out for all to see.
No one at that theater rests on his or her laurels. From the tiniest Tiny Tim to the tallest Christmas Future, the cast and crew of this year’s production of the theater’s Scott Keys and E Susan Ott adaptation of Charles Dickens classic tale gives their all.
That most cast members have been in this production before is certainly one of its strengths, but only because each one works to improve and grow in that part or another part. I watched children grow up in this show. I also have seen adults blossom on that stage, theater or not they have ever acted anywhere in the past.
This is not the only version of “A Christmas Carol” I have seen. Several were so-called professional productions but only because cast members were paid, not because those shows were any better on any level. Not one of those shows ever had the spark and creativity and especially the musicality of Venice Theatre very own version.
Last year was Brad Wages first in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. He was excellent. This year he added some physical touches such as a pronounced limp that seemed to make the miserly old man even more crotchety but also made the conclusion of the show even more special than ever.
Wages also directed this show, right after directing “Assisted Living: The Musical: The Home ... for the Holidays, and “Mamma Mia!” which broke about every record held by Venice Theatre.
Laurie Colton, as Mrs. Cratchit, is typical of cast members who have been in this show for many years and who ave performed in many different roles. She always acquitted herself quite ell but in this production, she truly does a stellar job. Like many roles in the story, it is not a big part, but every role is important and, in this production, each actor understands that and makes his or her role special.
Charlie Kollar is one of many examples of children who have grown up at Venice Theatre. Now an adult and on the verge of heading off to Broadway or Hollywood with an array of roles behind him, he has embraced the role of Scrooge’s nephew Fred, as he had other roles over the 16 years in which he has appeared in “A Christmas Carol.”
Kollar does not hold the record as a performer in this show.
That (17 years) is held by Alyssa Hunek, who actually was in the first production. This year she appears as a charity person and also as a party guest.
Most cast members have been in two to 10 productions of this show. One of this productions few first-year cast members is Eli Clinch, in the role of Tiny Tim. It is not his first role at Venice. Remember his name.
The set was reworked last year by the theater’s resident set designer, Tim Wisgerhof, who added additional embellishments this year and then, in the role of Mr. Fezziwig, sings and dances onto the stage in the “Fezziwig’s Christmas ball” scene in the first act.
Dickens created the story, but music truly makes this show and even that continues to be tweaked and embellished. This year, there was some additional music by Eli Schildkraut who has been an important musical presence at the theater since he was about 13 or 14 and a student at Pine View. He is not in college and on his way to being a force to be reckoned with in the musical world.
Another long-time presence in “A Christmas Carol” has been the husband and wife team of Michelle and Neil Kasanofsky. She has been the show’s musical director for many years. Neil has had a variety of roles and this year, is Christmas Present once again.
Not to be forgotten is the technical staff who also improved the production yet again with some new costumes by Amanda McGee and some additional lighting tweaks by lighting designer John Andzulis, and sound by Casey Deiter.
This production truly is one of the top Christmas traditions in Venice.
“A Christmas Carol” continues through Dec. 21 on the main stage at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave. For show times and ticket availability call the box office at 941-488-118 or visit: venicestage.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.