A production of Venice Theatre, its 2018 performance of "A Mid-Summer's Night Dream" will be shown online Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and stay online.  It can be watched at by going to its YouTube site, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUyWpSIYTys&feature=youtu.be

VENICE - Missing your Venice Theatre fix? You can start getting a bit of it back tonight.

Venice Theatre announced Friday afternoon that it will be showing its 2018 performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

It is one way the theater is working its own way to fight COVID-19. 

Since it had to postpone its year's performance of Shakespeare's "Hamlet," it is using technology to reach out to its audience. 

"We are delighted to share a full Shakespearean production with you this evening at 7:30 p.m. Join us for the premiere our 2018 video of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream.' Truly a great story, well played," the theater stated in a news release.

It was originally recorded in the Pinkerton Theatre on March 14, April 5 and April 6, 2018. 

It can be watched at by going to its YouTube site, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUyWpSIYTys&feature=youtu.be

It can also be watched anytime after the initial 7:30 p.m. premiere online. 

