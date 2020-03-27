VENICE - Missing your Venice Theatre fix? You can start getting a bit of it back tonight.
Venice Theatre announced Friday afternoon that it will be showing its 2018 performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
It is one way the theater is working its own way to fight COVID-19.
Since it had to postpone its year's performance of Shakespeare's "Hamlet," it is using technology to reach out to its audience.
"We are delighted to share a full Shakespearean production with you this evening at 7:30 p.m. Join us for the premiere our 2018 video of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream.' Truly a great story, well played," the theater stated in a news release.
It was originally recorded in the Pinkerton Theatre on March 14, April 5 and April 6, 2018.
It can be watched at by going to its YouTube site, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUyWpSIYTys&feature=youtu.be
It can also be watched anytime after the initial 7:30 p.m. premiere online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.