VENICE — Venice Theatre is celebrating a successful 2020 Giving Challenge.
“The 70-year old non-profit arts organization is grateful to its donors for giving so generously during the 24-hour online community fundraising event,” it said in a news release.
It placed in the Top 10 of 687 organizations in all categories.
It’s was No. 9 spot among all organizations on the Giving Challenge leaderboard and No. 3 among arts groups; it was No. 2 in categories including: large organizations, number of donor gifts and matched funds, the news release said.
A total of 1,211 donors gave $96,035.50 to Venice Theatre with $93,764.50 of it matched by The Patterson Foundation for a total of $189,800 raised from April 28 to April 29.
But that wasn’t all.
“Thanks to Dr. William H. Jervey Jr.’s devotion to Venice Theatre, the $1M Match offered to The Next Act Capital Campaign, supporting capital improvements and our endowment, has been extended to match all gifts to the theater towards its operations for the rest of this calendar year of 2020,” Venice Theatre’s Producing Executive Director Murray Chase said. “Part of the $1 million has been offered to match the $96,000-plus raised via the Giving Challenge, in cooperation with the Patterson Foundation and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.”
The theater said it also earned a “Fast 50” prize of $500 for being among the first 75 organizations to gain 50 donors to give online as the Giving Challenge began.
“These contributions will help write the theater’s next great story: how a community came together to secure the future of the institution it built itself,” Chase said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.