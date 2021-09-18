VENICE — Venice Theatre's 2021-22 MainStage Series will open with "Almost, Maine" on Sept. 24.

The new artistic director for the theater, Benny Sato Ambush, will direct a cast of nine actors in the play written by actor and playwright John Cariani.

The romantic comedy play takes place in the mythical town of Almost, Maine on a cold winter night.

It follows along as nine different couples fall in and out of love. 

The play will run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 10 in the Jervey Theatre. Showtimes will be Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for college students and $27 for adults. Tickets can be found at 

VeniceTheatre.org

COVID-19 guidelines for the show will be announced within a week of the show's opening. The guidelines are kept up to date on the theatre's website.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments