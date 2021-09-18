topical Venice Theatre's 'Almost, Maine' opens Sept. 24 STAFF REPORT Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Venice Theatre's Lisa Hamilton and Daniel Cole will perform in "Almost, Maine." PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENEE MCVETY PHOTOGRAPHY Venice Theatre's Kari Solum and Stacy Gilson will perform in "Almost, Maine." PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENEE MCVETY PHOTOGRAPHY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Venice Theatre's 2021-22 MainStage Series will open with "Almost, Maine" on Sept. 24.The new artistic director for the theater, Benny Sato Ambush, will direct a cast of nine actors in the play written by actor and playwright John Cariani.The romantic comedy play takes place in the mythical town of Almost, Maine on a cold winter night.It follows along as nine different couples fall in and out of love. The play will run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 10 in the Jervey Theatre. Showtimes will be Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for college students and $27 for adults. Tickets can be found at VeniceTheatre.orgCOVID-19 guidelines for the show will be announced within a week of the show's opening. The guidelines are kept up to date on the theatre's website. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Bizarre Venice flight has bigger story Marina could make way for condos Thousands turn out for local mask exemption Where is owner of flight school that trained 9/11 pilots? Woman arrested for four killed in July I-75 crash Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bizarre Venice flight has bigger story Marina could make way for condos Thousands turn out for local mask exemption Where is owner of flight school that trained 9/11 pilots? Woman arrested for four killed in July I-75 crash Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.