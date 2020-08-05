“Learning is a process; it never ends.”
Those words can be found online at Venice Theatre’s class listing on the theater’s website.
The theater that never sleeps, even during this pandemic, may not be offering shows in its two theaters but its staff is certainly keeping busy in other ways, especially in its theater and outreach area.
Today, is the last day in which to earn an early registration discount for the theater’s next series of classes.
Children can and have literally grown up in the theater. Several have moved on to successful careers in the theater — not only onstage but behind the scenes in various technical areas of theater such as lighting, sound, set and costume design, stage management and more.
Not only does Venice Theatre offer classes for every age and every discipline in theater, it is one of very few theaters in the U.S. to offer a technical apprentice program from which graduates can literally qualify for journeyman status jobs on Broadway or elsewhere in theater.
TTAP (Technical Theater Apprentice Program) students learn all the theater tech jobs from lighting, sound and set design to makeup and costume design.
Most of the remaining classes at the theater, beginning with those for the youngest students, delve into singing, dancing, acting, preparing audition pieces, playwriting and more.
The instructors are all professionals, with teaching backgrounds and in some case, backgrounds that include working on Broadway, in national tours of major shows or on cruise ships.
“We offer a ‘no shortcuts,’ high-quality theater training program with top-notch, caring instructors. We also offer classes, camps and workshops that are fun for all involved.”
That paragraph, from the theater’s web site, sums up the quality to be found in all the various classes.”
Graduates of Venice Theatre’s education opportunities have gone on to major in theater at colleges such as University of Central Florida and Berklee College of Music in Boston, where Pineview and Venice Theatre alumnus Eli Schildkraut is not only majoring in music but also continuing his composing career.
Last year, one of his new compositions was added to Venice Theatre’s production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
He served as a Venice Theatre music director while at Pine View. While he seems destined to a successful professional career in music, the training, problem-solving, collaboration and experience he received Venice Theatre has prepared him to go as far as he desires in whatever career he finally chooses.
He is not alone in his potential. Other students who literally grew up at Venice Theatre have gone on to careers in a variety of fields, not just those limited to theater and music. Some have become teachers, medical students and thrived in non-theatrical careers, although many have also continued to work in community theater as a happy past time.
But classes are not limited to young people. There are many classes for adults tho wish to learn new skills, continue to polish old skills or simply keep a foot on or near the stage. Venice Theatre’ leads the country with its 1,500 volunteers who do just that. They are not pursuing fame nor fortune but simply staying involved in theater whether onstage, backstage or out front as an usher or in some other capacity.
Knowing that learning never ends, the adult students continue their studies with an eye to becoming better actors, dancers, improv performers, playwrights or techies just because they love being involved in theater.
Thanks to the pandemic, virtual classes are being scheduled for the next round of classes, If you register by today, Aug. 5, the theater will deduct $5 from the class fee. Use the code ED082020 when you register online.
While theater income has been drastically reduced since productions and in-house classes were shut down in March, some scholarships remain for students in need of help. Call the education office at 941-486-8679.
Creating Space, for students in grades 3-5, taught by Kelly Duyn, will be taught online from Aug. 10-24. Students will create something that is geared specifically to being performed on the Zoom platform. In the process they will learn about writing, directing and performing. Register online.
To check out the entire program which includes classes in several disciplines for children, teens and adults, visit: venicetheatre.org
Sandy Davisson, the theater’s director of education, will teach “A Story in You,” an online class in which students in grades 6-8 will create an original monologue “within the context of theatre”. The online class will be offered Aug. 11-25.
In Creative Drama Online, Luke Manual McFatrich will lead acting games and teach exercises to help students in grades 3-5 hone their acting skills at home. The class will be online Aug. 11-25. Register online.
Kelly Duyn will teach youngsters in grades K-2 about classic fairytales and how to build characters and worlds. Each session will include an interactive activity to do at home.
Storybook Adventures will be online Aug. 12-26. Register online.
Duyn also will help students in grades 6-8 create their own 2- to 3-minute video about a topic of their own choice based on discussion topics in class, using graphics, special effects, music, color and more
To check out all the offerings, including many more for older teens, including one taught by Brad Wages (cold reading), Peter Madpak (music theory) and John Andzulis (lighting design); to learn about the Teen Improv group and more, visit venicetheatre.org.
Krisoffer Geddie will teach musical theater history Aug. 19-Sept 23, for students in grade 9 through to adults.
Another class for grade 9 to adults is Introduction to Digital Image Photo Editing, taught by Brian Freeman. Clsss includes a copy of Affinity Software.
There are several classes for adults. Be sure to check out all the classes offered online.
Because of the pandemic, the theater building is closed. Register, ticket purchases for future shows and more is all being done online.
If your financial situation prohibits you from taking a class, contact the office at 941-486-8679. Some scholarships are available. Due to COVID-19, processing and granting of scholarships may be delayed.
For online classes, you will need access to a good internet connection and a device (computer or tablet) that can run the “Zoom” application. You will not need to join “Zoom” or give your personal info, you simply click a link the teacher gives you to download the app and join the class. There is no cost to use the app.
Register a minimum of two days prior to the class start date.
If you have questions about the above or any other classes being offered, email KellyDuyn@venicetheatre.net. If you don’t have email, call 941-486-8679 and leave a message.
If a class is full, you may ask to be put on a wait list in case a space opens.
