VENICE — Along with opening back up in July with its first full production since the pandemic, Venice Theatre brought on a new artistic director, Benny Sato Ambush.
Ambush began working mid-July and helped the theater gain its footing with its 2021-2022 season.
In his new role, he has been tasked with directing a few productions this season, helping with planning the 2022-2023 season and the AACT WorldFest next summer.
Ambush, a highly-experienced director, moved to Florida from Boston where he had been for 13 years.
“Well, I’m a theater guy,” Ambush said. “I’ve been doing this for quite some time.”
Originally from Massachusetts, Ambush has lived and worked all over the country.
Throughout his years in theater, he has been a professional theatrical stage director, both a professional and academic artistic director, a guest director in a professional regional theater, an educator teaching acting and directing at the university level, a consultant and a published commentator.
“So I’m a theater worker and a theater guy,” he said.
Before moving to Florida, Ambush was the senior distinguished producing director-in-residence for the Department of Performing Arts at Emerson College in downtown Boston.
While he held that position, he freelanced as a professional stage director in the Boston area and nationally.
After living up north for so long, he was happy to make the move south.
“I do confess as a native New Englander, I was tired of winters,” Ambush said.
Since he has worked across the country, he was first introduced to Venice Theatre in 2014 when he was an adjudicator for the AACT WorldFest and then again in 2018.
“That’s how we got on each other’s radar,” he said.
He mentioned those two times he visited Venice Theatre, he saw how well the organization was put together from an operational and management standpoint.
He also had a glimpse of the volunteer community involved with Venice Theatre.
“That’s when I first saw the amazing bond that this community has for this theater,” he said.
After the artistic director position was available following long-time artistic director Allan Kollar’s death, Ambush got a call from Murray Chase, the producing executive director.
“They gave me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” Ambush said. “And it came at a good time in my life, so here I am.”
He said several things factored into his decision coming to Venice Theatre. He admired the amount of productions it offers and produces along with the staff and volunteers.
“A chance to practice the profession that chose me, so that’s why I’m here. And having a good time,” Ambush said.
Venice Theatre and Ambush have agreed for him to be in his position until at least the AACT WorldFest next summer. However, Ambush said it could be extended.
“So we set a year and let’s see beyond that,” he said.
Since joining the theater in July, he recently directed his first Venice Theatre production of “Almost, Maine.”
The show concluded with positive feedback from the audience on his artistic ideas for the lighting, etc.
One of his next directing shows will be “To Kill a Mockingbird” for the 2021-2022 season set to premiere in April.
“Folks can look forward to that,” Ambush said.
In his new artistic director position, Ambush has also been tasked with helping put next season together. He has been reading plays and taking notes to see what will be offered in 2022-2023.
“There is great care that is needed to make sure we are both meeting expectations.... as well as having an eye forward looking for new and expanded horizons in an ever changing world,” he said.
He said any director has a pile of favorite plays and wish lists of shows to direct, so he has been going through those many piles.
It does help that Venice Theatre has produced a variety of productions before.
“It’s a big full menu that Venice Theatre is able to offer,” he said.
In between directing shows and preparing for the following season, Ambush said he has been examining the education department and seeing how it can improve its training.
He also wants to see what the theater needs from the perspectives of sponsors, volunteers, subscribers and staff.
“A theater can do many things with a community, and we are a home for people who not just enjoy theater but who enjoy helping us make theater and if you have an interest, we have a place for you,” Ambush said.
