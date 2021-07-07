VENICE — Venice Theatre’s SummerStock program returns this summer to present “Young Frankenstein,” July 8-17.
The SummerStock program, begun in 2007, is aimed at younger theater enthusiasts, from high school to college. The program is a “theatrical boot camp” that allows students to experience and learn every aspect of a production.
The nearly eight-week, high-energy program encompasses everything from singing, dancing and acting to the backstage technical aspects of lighting and sound. It then ends with a musical production.
“They get sort of introduced to every aspect as much as they can,” director and choreographer Brad Wages said.
While the program typically attracts high school students, three of the leads for “Young Frankenstein” are in college.
Wages said the program introduces high school students to a professional theater setting and continues the professional learning of theater major college students.
Introduced to every aspect
During roughly seven-hour days, students not only prepare for the show but also attend workshops.
Wages said workshop topics vary year to year, depending on the show being produced.
He said that for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” the workshops covered different aspects of the Bible and how interpretations vary.
For “Young Frankenstein,” the workshops were more focused on the technical aspects of the show, like lighting cues.
“We design every show that at the end of a scene, if you’re on the stage, you grab that set piece and it goes off with you,” Wages said. “So they get used to doing that, because not always are they doing it in high school.”
He said it’s an eye-opener to some of the students since they have to sing, dance, change costumes and move a set piece in 12 seconds.
Showing the students the technical side lets them know their job isn’t just to sing, dance and look “pretty on stage,” he said.
“We had some actors that have gone from, ‘Oh, I think I like tech more than I like performing’,” Wages said.
Along with everything technical, Wages also makes sure to tell the students the monetary value of set pieces and the cost for the right to perform the play.
He said the students then understand not to mess with the set pieces, and to treat them with care.
He also said the program shows students genres they might not have covered in high school. The shows usually have more adult themes — like “Young Frankenstein,” which is full of “light” sexual innuendo, Wages said.
“It’s the way that you approach the line to make it a comedy line as opposed to like a lascivious line,” he said. “It’s sort of that training ground, which is really cool to watch them open up.”
A growth program
Wages said the SummerStock program allows him to watch the students grow in their abilities over the years. Some of the students had been acting since they were 5, he said.
Casey Berkery, who is playing Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, was in the children’s chorus in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” for his first show. Wages said Berkery was 9 during that show and has been active in the theater for 11 years playing various lead and ensemble roles.
“For me, I’ve just watched so many of these kids grow up from second sunflower to the left … to going your Roxie in ‘Chicago’,” Wages said. “To watch that growth and to be part of it has always been sort of a beautiful thing to sort of mold them.”
But the program also attracts new acting students. He said the newer students are dedicated and usually rise to the same level as the longtime actors or even surpass them.
“It’s a growth program as well as just performing,” Wages said.
However, while the program focuses on performing, Wages takes it a bit further.
“I want to train you to be a better performer or a better human,” Wages said.
He said he knows not everyone will go into theater because it’s a “hard life,” but the skills learned through theater, like problem-solving and group bonding, are things the students will use in life.
“Everything you are learning on stage benefits you somehow,” Wages said.
Not only does Wages enjoy seeing that growth, but many students come back every summer until they are too old to attend.
“It’s a bonding experience for them because they come back every summer,” Wages said.
The students also return because they gain valuable experience that can be added to their resume. Wages said they are keeping their skills going through the summer.
“These kids go back to school still sharp,” Wages said.
Art didn’t die
“It was coming home again,” Wages said about theater returning after the pandemic.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s program was slightly different. The first three weeks of the program the rehearsals were only three hours a day before reverting to the normal seven hours.
Because of the shorter days at the beginning, Wages said he lost about a cumulative two weeks of time in rehearsals.
And when everyone returned this summer, they were required to wear masks during rehearsals.
“It was being normal again, even though we were still wearing masks when you came into the building,” Wages said. “It was their life line and they all breathed a sigh and went ‘we are home’.”
The students also had to maintain 6 feet of distance from each other, which made it difficult to act closely on stage.
Wages said that after some weeks they rehearsed half of the day with masks and then the other half without.
But he said are all the students are vaccinated and he got the OK from parents.
Wages said everyone was prepared to perform in shields if necessary but a few weeks before opening night they received the go-ahead to perform without masks.
The students were so excited to come back, they were willing to go through any precautions required, he said.
“I welled up a little bit just in a couple rehearsals just going alright we’re coming back,” Wages said. “Art didn’t die.”
Funny homage to horror films
SummerStock’s returning show had 38 students audition but only 20 made it into the program.
For “Young Frankenstein,” Wages wants the audience to know they are paying homage to the Mel Brooks film. The play sticks closely to the film but with added musical numbers.
He said he also added many Mel Brook-isms, including some sexism and innuendo, to keep it authentic.
“It’s a campy, funny homage to horror films,” Wages said.
He compared the play to “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in that the audience will probably know the famous lines of “Young Frankenstein.”
He said some of it will be similar to the movie but they also have “gone out on a limb” with the portrayal.
“I think it’s going to get a lot of laughs,” Wages said.
