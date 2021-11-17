VENICE — Venice Theatre has renovated its Tech Arts Center, the heart of the three-building campus.
The tech center provides a dedicated space for set-building and prop and costume storage, and a future backdrop room.
In an effort to upgrade the building, Venice Theatre submitted a grant application to the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation before the pandemic, in February 2020.
The upgrades would bring the building up to code and allow the theater to use it to its full potential.
“There are quite a few examples I could give, but the main one is watching the guys — set volunteers with a mean age of 78 — try to work in the tech center,” production manager and technical director John Andzulis said about the renovations needed. “The majority of the time they can’t work in there for long because it is just too hot. Plus, we need more space.”
As the pandemic hit, the Selby Foundation put health and human services grants at the forefront and had Venice Theatre update its application.
Once completely planned out, the tech center’s renovations included a new roof, a fire alarm system, water service and better air circulation through a new HVAC system.
The theater also saw a need for a new bay door on the south-facing wall of the tech center.
Prior to renovations, the only door taller than 8 feet was the bay door in the back of the main theater building.
This meant that sets in the tech center had to be built and then cut like puzzle pieces in order to move them from the tech building onto the Jervey or Pinkerton Theatre stages.
Andzulis and his team suggested a new bay door be installed in the south-facing wall of the tech center just a few yards from the theater’s garage-like bay door, for ease of transport.
Long-time patrons Bill and Rose Johnson decided to help with this addition.
Bill Johnson takes off every other Friday from his job at Raytheon to volunteer as a scene builder.
As someone who sees firsthand the need for the bay door, he gave the theater a $25,000 check to cover the purchase and installation of the new door.
“I was thinking of calling the bay door the ‘EOFB Door’ for ‘Every Other Friday Bill’” he said when giving the check to producing executive Murray Chase.
Along with the renovations to the tech center, the suggested reassessment of the application by the Selby Foundation also led to Venice Theatre’s decision to upgrade all three of its buildings.
Those upgrades include the new Business Center, lobby bar and the Arts Education Center lobby.
Venice Theatre’s Next Act Capital Campaign has officially entered the public phase, thanks to a $500,000 matching grant from area resident Carole Freeland Raymond.
For more information on the match and how to give to support the future of Venice Theatre and its students, visit VeniceTheatre.org or contact Camille Cline at 941-539-8872.
