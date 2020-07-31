VENICE — A time capsule in Venice is about to get some much needed attention.
The time capsule marker, located on Nokomis Avenue in front of First National Bank of Venice, near Fountain Park in downtown Venice, is looking a little shabby, former City Council member Bob Daniels said.
Venice Area Beautification Inc. is leading the beautification effort, said Bob Vedder, former publisher of the Gondolier Sun.
He said the concrete marker will be pressure washed, painted and bushes or plants added.
VABI President Nancy Woodley, recently got the okay from the time capsule sponsor, First National Bank of Venice, to improve the marker sitting above the capsule, and add some landscaping.
The bank was led for some years by former two-time Venice Mayor Merle Graser who died in February at the age of 90.
The 100-year capsule was sealed on July 4, 1976 and is scheduled to be opened July 4, 2076.
