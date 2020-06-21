VENICE — The recycling surcharge approved by the Venice City Council in November 2018 is coming down, but not by a lot.
Adopted when the market for recycled materials was weak and processing costs had skyrocketed, the 23% surcharge let the city continue its recycling program without losing money while a contract with a new recycler was worked out.
The Council rejected the option of discontinuing recycling.
The city came to terms with Single Stream Recyclers LLC last October.
"We are now realizing a costs savings in the disposal costs," Public Works Director James Clinch states in a June 5 memo to the city manager.
Costs are down about $100,000, the city's calculations show.
As a result, he and the Finance Department are recommending the surcharge be reduced to 19%.
The saving to the average residential customer would be 43 cents a month, according to the memo.
"It is our intent to continue to monitor and update this surcharge in the future, to be consistent with our actual disposal costs," Clinch's memo states.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• vote on an ordinance authorizing the creation of a fee schedule for emergency medical services and a resolution setting the fees. It calls for a $600 fee for basic life support and a $650 fee for advanced life support.
• consider a preliminary plat amendment to subdivide the Palencia planned unit development in North Venice.
• consider a preliminary plat amendment to subdivide the Mirasol property, formerly known as Portofino.
• consider a vested rights petition for the property at 550 Substation Road, to resolve a conflict over the maximum density allowed.
• consider a license agreement with Venice Youth Boating Association Inc. for the use of a portion of the Higel Park property.
• consider a developers agreement with SSD Land Holdings LLC regarding the Palencia development.
• consider memorandums of understanding with the city's four employee unions temporarily waiving the "use it or lose it" provision of their contracts regarding vacation time. It will also consider a resolution amending the city's personnel procedures and rules, for nonunion employees.
• consider approving the purchase of a drug-detecting dog, a vehicle and training for up to $40,000 from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund.
• hear a presentation on the 2020 Battle of the Bridges Rowing Regatta on Sept. 26 and consider a $2,000 city sponsorship.
The City Council meets on the Zoom online platform Tuesday, June 23, at 9 a.m. The agenda, including instructions on connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com, under the meetings header.
