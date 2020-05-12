VENICE — Even with the expansion of COVID-19 testing, it remains difficult for some of the city's residents to get checked out, Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod said.
What's needed, he told his colleagues on Tuesday, is a local testing site. So Deputy Fire Chief Franks Giddens is going to pursue getting one.
There's a free testing site at the Mall at University Town Center near the Manatee County line that doesn't require an appointment or a doctor's order.
But older Venice residents don't want to have drive that far and wait for a test, Feinsod said.
"It's a whole day's worth of work to get tested," he said.
The site has been operating at capacity, though the county sent out a notice Monday afternoon there was no waiting then.
Free "pop-up" testing has been conducted at several locations in the county, including the Laurel Civic Association, but it's for people experiencing symptoms or who work in health care; requires an appointment; and initially needed a prescription.
"Our population is unique," Feinsod said. "These people shouldn't have to go to a doctor's office to get permission to get a test."
He was looking for support to send a letter to the governor to make testing available at pharmacies.
"Every pharmacy that has a drive-up window could administer these tests in a no-touch manner with a trusted pharmacist at the other end," his sample letter stated.
Council Member Rich Cautero pointed out that Gov. Ron DeSantis has already authorized testing at pharmacies, and said at his news briefing in Sarasota last week that Walgreens, CVS and Walmart will be getting into it.
He didn't provide a timetable, however, and Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom, whose business career was in retail, including 10 years in drug stores, had a possible explanation for that.
The pharmacist earns a six-figure salary dispensing medication, he said, so having that person administer COVID-19 isn't cost effective and it would be a burden on him or her to do it.
There's also the matter of procuring enough tests, as well as the cost and disposal of personal protection equipment. And there's the risk the business would assume by becoming a testing site, he said.
Rather than go directly to the governor about expanding testing, he suggested working through the county, since the city's relationship with it has improved.
Actually, Giddens said, the approach should be through the Department of Health, which has already looked into the possibility of a Venice-area testing site, exploring locations that would have the parking and utilities needed.
That's also going to involve the county, though, including emergency management, he said.
By consensus, the Council authorized him to follow up with DOH and report back on a local testing site.
