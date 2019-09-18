Robert Brook, of Venice, flew transport planes during the Vietnam War. He spent five years in the Air Force.
For 15 months during the war he flew the C-141 Starlifter and C-130 Hercules transports in Southeast Asia.
“One particular story I like to tell is when we moved some Vietnamese farmers and all their possessions from their homes in the jungle into Da Nang,” the 75-year-old aviator recalled. “On this particular flight a Mountagnard tribesman wanted to bring his water buffalo on the airplane with him. I told him I wasn’t sure we could accommodate him. The native told me this water buffalo was his most prized possession.
“I told our loadmaster to figure out how we could bring the animal. The loadmaster strapped the buffalo down just like you would a Jeep or tractor. Unfortunately the straps didn’t hold,” Brook said. “As we took-off the animal was walking around in the back of the plane making the plane’s weight shift. The flight to Da Nang took about 20 minutes. We made it safely.”
During his tour in Vietnam, he flew ammunition and supplies to every airbase in the country that could accommodate a C-130. These four-engine, turboprop transports were just what was needed to fly in a load of military equipment, Brook said.
They had the ability to land on runways that were nothing more than pierced steel planking or sand and gravel.
“On one trip to Pleikiu, in the Central Highlands, we picked up a bunch of Montagnards and packed them into a C-130. The Vietcong had come into their area and began dominating the local population. We flew them to safety further south,” Brook said.
“In 1969, while I was in Vietnam, I got a chance to see Bob Hope and Les Brown and his ‘Band of Renown.’ I happened to be flying a C-141 into Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey where the performers were putting on a Christmas program for the troops.
“A couple of years later I flew Hope, Brown, and their group to their last show in Vietnam. I had a chance to have them on my airplane — which was special. Hope was such a great guy,” Brook recalled.
Brook began his military career after graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in business administration.
“I was watching late night TV and saw an ad for the Air Force. I was 22 at the time and had just received my draft notice. I talked to my dad about it and he thought it was a great idea.”
After signing up he went to basic training and preflight training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas where he graduated as a second lieutenant. From there he went to Lubbock, Texas for flight training.
“The Air Force had two trainers — a T-37 and a T-38. The T-37 was a Cessna-built aircraft with two small jet engines. The T-38 was a high performance plane I flew about 120 hours and earned my pilot’s wings.
“In November 1968, I graduated fairly high in my class and was assigned to a C-141 transport. For a year-and-half I flew transport missions out of New Jersey. Most of the time we flew to Southeast Asia transporting military equipment. On the way back to the States we returned with servicemen who needed medical treatment back home.
“After that I transferred into C-130s and received my orders to Southeast Asia. Initially, I was stationed in Taiwan at CCK Air Force Base,” Brook said. “On a typical day we would fly to Cam Rahn Bay or Da Nang Air Force Bases. We would also service one of the smaller bases like Qhu Bai.”
After five years in the service, Brook decided to call it quits and got a discharge. By this time he was a captain and had had enough of the Vietnam War and the war protesters.
“I took a red-eye flight from Vietnam back to Washington state and on to Detroit to see my family. It was January 1972 and there were a lot of Vietnam protesters,” he said. “As I was walking down a long corridor at the airport in Seattle, Washington, a big-time politician from the Seattle area was being harangued by protesters as they were walking toward me.
“I had my Air Force uniform on. Just as I passed the politician one of the demonstrators, a teenage girl, threw a bottle of catsup on me and called me a ‘baby killer!’ That didn’t go over well with me.
“As I went through the gate at Northwest Orient Airlines (later Northwest Airlines, now Delta), I asked the gate attendant in Seattle if I could change my catsup-covered clothes? ‘I’m sorry, I can’t let you do that because you’re flying on a military pass and you have to be in military uniform.” I flew home with spots on my uniform.
“I thought to myself, I would never take another Northwest Airlines flight.”
“I spent some time trying to get a job as an airline pilot, but there were none available,” Brook said. “I took a job as an office manager for a group of doctors in a little town outside Flint, Michigan I worked there about seven years. Then I got a job flying auto parts around the country and did that a few years more. I got into real estate in California and sold houses for 25 years before moving to Florida in 2004.”
He and his wife, Margaret, moved to Venice two years ago. They have five children between them — Andrea, David, Kevin, Scott and Robert.
