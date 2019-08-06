Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Nearly 48 hours after a woman was killed after being struck by a car along U.S. 41, authorities identified the victim.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the victim in the Sunday afternoon situation is Joan Malcomson, 82, of Venice.
At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, a Toyota Corolla driven by Keith Tulloch, 36, of North Port, struck Malcomson, according to a news release sent out by Florida Highway Patrol.
On Tuesday, authorities announced they had notified next of kin for the victim.
Tulloch was southbound on U.S. 41 in unincorporated Sarasota County — a strip of highway between North Port and North Port’s West Villages, near Myakka Drive.
Malcomson was attempting to cross U.S. 41 from west to east, north of Myakka Drive. The report states she “failed to observe (the Toyota) approaching and entered the right southbound lane of U.S. 41.”
The car struck Malcomson and Tulloch immediately stopped.
Officials noted alcohol was not a factor, authorities said.
No charges have been filed in the case as of Tuesday.
Emergency officials from FHP, Sarasota County and North Port responded to the death that closed northbound U.S. 41 for several hours Sunday afternoon and evening.
