PUNTA GORDA - For the first time in Charlotte County, a person was indicted on a murder charge for the unlawful distribution of drugs.
A Venice resident is facing that and other charges.
State Attorney Amira Fox and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced the indictment by the Charlotte County grand jury on Tuesday afternoon.
In July 2020, CCSO deputies responded to a Punta Gorda boatyard and found a 31-year-old woman dead from an overdose.
Lacey Jayne Shaver, 32, of Venice was arrested after an investigation, authorities said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness told deputies that the victim lost consciousness and slumped over seconds after she shot up the drugs. Shaver stepped out to make a phone call and get ice.
When she returned, Shaver allegedly tried to justify the situation, the witness said.
“I know that I shouldn’t have given her this, but she begged me,” Shaver said, according to the witness.
When the woman’s breathing did not improve, Shaver said she couldn’t stay because she had a warrant for her arrest. She fled the scene and took the drugs with her, according to the witness.
Shaver has a history of more than a half-dozen arrests in Sarasota County since 2015 on theft and drug charges
Shaver was indicted on: first-degree murder – unlawful distribution of fentanyl - a capital felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a park - first degree felony; and two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park - first degree felony.
“To our dealers, if you're going to keep pushing this crap on our streets, we're going to come after you using every resource within our power to put you away,” Prummell said. “So as I see it, you have three choices — stop, take your chance of losing your freedom, or get the hell out of Charlotte County.”
Fox also railed against drugs in the area.
“I hope that today's indictment brings some relief to the family of the victim,” Fox said. “I convened the grand jury on this case, because the distribution of drugs will not be tolerated in our circuit.”
