VENICE — Two local groups teamed up to help the ecosystem under the water of the area.
According to, Melinda Short, president of the International Order of the Blue Gavel — Venice Yacht Club Chapter of Past Commodores, worked with Suncoast Reef Rovers for the project.
Suncoast Reef Rovers is a Venice-based underwater diving organization.
The IOBG and Suncoast purchased and installed an underwater ecosystem at the Venice Yacht Club on June 13.
“The project consists of adding mini reefs under our docks to enhance and increase juvenile fish and crab populations as well as creating better water quality,” Short wrote in an email. “The addition of these mini reefs can reduce red tide nutrients, especially in uncirculated water flow in front of buildings. It is a simple and environmentally friendly solution to make our underwater area more attractive and creates a nursery for young fish and crustaceans.”
