VENICE — Venice City Hall and all other city buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, for the observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
There will be no change in pickups for garbage, yard waste and recyclables. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of Utilities service emergencies such as a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770.
All Sarasota County government offices, including libraries, recreation centers and the Florida Department of Health-Sarasota, will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 11.
Also closed: Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers, 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 South Jackson Road; the Central County Landfill Administration Office; the Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road; Sarasota County Area Transit offices and customer service windows; Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Call Center.
SCAT bus service, including paratransit service and the Siesta Key Breeze and Mobility on Demand, will operate usual schedules Thursday, Nov. 11.
Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected as regularly scheduled for residential customers in unincorporated Sarasota County.
The Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, and the Citizens' Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
Ceremonies
American Legion Post 159 of Venice will host the annual Veterans Day ceremony in Patriots Park on Venetia Bay Boulevard on Nov. 11.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will include participation by all veterans organizations in the Venice area; the presentation of colors; patriotic music; and speakers. The event is open to the public; bring chairs.
Bay Indies hosts its annual Veterans Day ceremony at its Veterans Park on Thursday at 11 a.m. The event is open to residents of Bay Indies and members of the public.
There will be coffee and doughnuts; a flag- raising ceremony; and a veteran who will share his military story with the group.
