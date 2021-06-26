VENICE — Free Veterans Wellness Clinics and Healthy Luncheon Lectures are held at the American Legion posts in Venice and North Port.
Organizers are looking for volunteer practitioners with an intense desire to “give back” to local community of veterans.
Veterans Wellness Clinics are 9 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of every month, and open to all card-carrying American Legion Post members (Legionnaires, Auxiliary, Sons, Riders, Cruisers) from anywhere in the country.
Members must register for the clinics.
Healthy Luncheon Lectures are on the same days at noon. While one of the providers is speaking about some aspect of their integrative therapies, members may also sign up for and enjoy a free lunch sponsored by American Comfort Food BrewBurgers. Signup is a must.
Venues are:
• American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice.
• American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port.
The Veterans Wellness Clinics and Healthy Luncheon Lectures team also provides pharmacogenetic testing every month.
Organizers seek practitioners of reflexology, reiki, massage, acupuncture, chiropractic, dermatology, meditation, yoga, tai chi, vision care, PAD testing, stem cell therapy and more.
Participants must provide their credentials, proof of liability insurance, and must agree they will not accept compensation, barter or gratuities.
To join, contact Diane Wedge at dianeWedge.VWC@gmail.com or 508-728-8277.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.