Diane Wedge is looking for a few good men — and women — to serve the wellness needs of veterans attached to American Legion Post 159.
Services currently offered include auricular acupuncture, chiropractic, massage, meditation, reflexology, reiki, yoga, PAD testing, hearing testing and ear wax removal. The goal is to reduce stress, tension and anxiety and improve sleep. Wedge, who has headed up the post’s free veterans wellness clinics for about 20 months, wants to add to the list of services offered.
“Right now, we’re specifically seeking practitioners of massage therapy, reflexology, dermatology and vision,” she said. “We’d also like to have a psych nurse on board to help guide us with veterans’ post traumatic stress and military sexual trauma.”
Last year the U.S. Veterans Administration approved full-body acupuncture as a service it provides, but required Venice veterans to travel to Tampa to receive that service. VWC volunteer acupuncturist Dr. Karen Helmick went through the proper channels to become a VA-approved regional provider of free full-body acupuncture and now provides that service to veterans — who are enrolled in the VA system — in her office. Additionally, Belleruth Naparstek, an internationally renowned meditation and guided imagery expert, makes her online services available to local vets who receive services at the clinics.
Babs Vitale, a registered nurse and reiki master, also plays an important role in the success of the clinics.
“Working with the veterans has inspired Babs to study the Boston Medical Center protocol called Yoga for Veterans and recently we finished the twice-weekly, 12-week classes which were well-received and well-attended at the American Legion in Venice,” Wedge said. “Babs will offer the classes again starting in January 2020.
“The very first time I put the idea out into the newspaper about the clinics and lectures, Babs’ was the only email I received in response. She has been inspirational and supportive from the very beginning.”
Wedge and her husband, Robert, retired to Venice five years ago from the Boston area. Her area of expertise is foot reflexology. Supporting veterans has always been important to her.
Wedge added dozens of veterans have benefited from the wellness clinics, which are offered on the last Tuesday of every month (except May and December) from 9 a.m.-noon at Post 159. They are followed by free healthy luncheon lectures from noon-1 p.m.(each one offered by one of the volunteer practitioners on some aspect of his/her business). The post is located at 1770 E. Venice Ave. in Venice. Vitale oversees food preparation for the luncheon lectures.
“The whole idea is to introduce veterans to different kinds of integrative therapies that are available now and educate them on how they work,” Wedge said.
“Our clinicians work for no pay. We all have an intense desire to give back to veterans. The only criteria veterans need to meet is that they be an American Legion post member from anywhere in the country and that they sign up for the clinics and the lectures in the lobby. Do not call the legion.”
Interested veterans and volunteer practitioners may contact Wedge via email at dianewedge.vwc@gmail.com for more information about participating in the clinics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.