VENICE — Venice VFW Post 8118 members celebrated John Busse on Sunday, hosting a drive-by Valentine’s Day event for the World War II veteran.
Busse, 102, is the oldest member of the local VFW.
He was a regular at the Venice post until COVID-19 shut down the facility in the spring of 2020. While it has opened back up since then, Busse has not because of the prevalence of the ailment.
On Sunday, his son, Jim, brought John Busse to the post where John Busse was lauded for his friendship and membership with the VFW.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.