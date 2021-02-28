VENICE — Venice VFW Post 8118 members celebrated John Busse on Sunday, hosting a drive-by Valentine’s Day event for the World War II veteran.

Busse, 102, is the oldest member of the local VFW.

He was a regular at the Venice post until COVID-19 shut down the facility in the spring of 2020. While it has opened back up since then, Busse has not because of the prevalence of the ailment.

On Sunday, his son, Jim, brought John Busse to the post where John Busse was lauded for his friendship and membership with the VFW.

