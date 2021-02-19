VENICE - The oldest veteran of VFW Post 8118 in Venice will be celebrated Sunday.
John Busse, 102, has been a Veterans of Foreign Wars member for more than 70 years, having served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
The Venice resident had been a regular for years at Post 8118 along East Venice Avenue until COVID-19 started shutting things down nearly a year ago.
Starting at noon Sunday, he will be honored during a drive-through hello at the post at 832 E. Venice Avenue.
"He is very well liked at the club and gets along with everyone," said Deb Dubytz, with the VFW. "He’s a pleasure to be around and always willing to talk."
A large Valentine's Day card has been signed by members of the VFW and he won't get out of his car nor give handshakes nor hugs, Dubytz noted.
"We just wanted to honor him," she wrote.
Busse was born in South Bend, Indiana in 1918 and stayed there until World War II found him driving an armored car for the U.S. Army and its 16th Armored Division. He embarked in Portugal, driving the vehicle from there through battlefields in France, Germany and ending in Czechoslovakia, according to his son, Jim.
"He saw action throughout the area," Jim Busse said.
Never injured, his vehicle was only damaged by a landmine once - with a new tire needed. He and his crew were credited with fending off German soldiers who were apparently pushing Jewish prisoners toward a concentration camp.
"They saved about 100 Jews," his son said.
At another point, they had another band of German soldiers surrender to his vehicle. A German officer turned over his weapon to John Busse - which he kept.
For his service, he received the European African Middle Eastern Campaign medal with a Bronze Star, American Theater ribbon and the Victory Medal World War II.
After the war, he returned to South Bend and worked as a machinist at South Bend Lathe. In the years after his first wife died, he remarried and moved to North Carolina. Eventually, the couple moved full time to Florida.
His second wife died in 2014; John Busse stayed in Venice and receives some assistance at his home. He drove up until about a year ago. Since COVID-19, he has mainly stayed at home, aside from one road trip a day with a health care assistant who drives him by the VFW.
"He misses it," Jim Busse said. "He used to go down there every day and he socializes with the guys...What those folks liked about him the most his is smile and he's funny."
Along with being a 70-year-member of the VFW, he belonged to the Knights of Columbus and is a parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes in Venice.
Jim Busse believes his father will get a kick out of Sunday's event.
"He's going to be happy about it," Jim Busse said.
And he's in good shape for someone turning 103 in June.
"I call him every night; everything's working," Jim Busse said. "I think I've got more aches and pains than he does." Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
