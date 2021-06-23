VENICE - The Venice High School classes of 1980 and 1981 are planning a combined reunion for 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 9 at Chapel Creek Events Center, 3384 Kennedy Drive, Venice.
Members of the Class of 1981 will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their graduation. They will be joined by members of the Class of 1980, who had to postpone their 40th reunion last year due to the pandemic.
Dress is casual. GitChewSum Barbecue food truck will be there for food purchases. BYOB, with bartenders serving drinks. Ice and cups will be provided. Visit www.chapelcreekevents.com to see the venue. Cost is $35 in advance by Sept. 24, or $45 at the door.
For Class of '80, send name(s) on who is attending and a check made out to Pat Morgerson, 180 Treasure Road, Venice, FL 34293. Check VHS Florida Class of 1980 on Facebook for more information and updates.
For Class of '81, send to information and checks to Maryanne Conlan, 3712 Key Place, Sarasota, FL 34239. Like "Class of 1981 VHS Reunion" on Facebook for more information and updates.
