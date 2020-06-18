VENICE — It wasn't political and it wasn't a protest. But now it's not happening at all.
"It" was a candlelight vigil being put on by St. Mark's Episcopal Church's Social Justice Committee on Saturday as a memorial for all victims of violence, racism and hatred.
"I figured we needed to make some kind of response in Venice," organizer Peter Madpak said.
The vigil was to be in remembrance of "people of color, … police officers and law enforcement, … peaceful protestors, … people of privilege, … people suffering with poverty, and … people willing to stand up and speak out against violence, racism, and hatred of all kinds," he wrote in response to social media posts criticizing the event.
"We're really covering all the spectrum," he said Wednesday.
But on Thursday the event was canceled because of the Venice Area Democratic Club, he said.
"I'm personally heartbroken," he said.
The cancellation of the event was posted on the club members' Facebook page under a sad-face emoji. Below that it said "Hosted by: Venice Area Democratic Club."
That came to the attention of the church's leadership, Madpak said, and they decided it could no longer be involved without risking a violation of the Johnson Amendment.
The amendment is a provision in the U.S. tax code that precludes a church from endorsing or opposing political candidates, at the risk of losing its tax-exempt status. Some political activities are allowed, but only if they're nonpartisan.
The event wasn't supposed to be political in any way, Madpak said, but church leaders were concerned that it might appear to be.
Besides his involvement, two members of St. Mark's clergy were scheduled to participate.
Mike Shlasko, the club's president, couldn't be reached for comment. He posted this statement on the Facebook page:
"The Venice Area Democratic Club was pleased to support a Candlelight Vigil for George Floyd and all of the Victims of Racism & Violence in our Country.
"Unfortunately certain people in our community believe that whenever a political party is supportive of an issue it becomes political, regardless of the issue.
"The sponsor has cancelled this event."
Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod had accepted an invitation from Madpak to be a speaker at the event as well. He said his topic was going to be racism, from a personal perspective.
"I'm sorry it's not going to happen because I think it would bring people together," he said. "I expected this to be a very peaceful vigil."
