VENICE — It's not a protest.
Peter Madpak wants to make it clear that the candlelight vigil being put on by St. Mark's Episcopal Church's Social Justice Committee on Saturday is a memorial for all victims of violence, racism and hatred.
"I figured we needed to make some kind of response in Venice," he said.
That includes "people of color, … police officers and law enforcement, … peaceful protestors, … people of privilege, … people suffering with poverty, and … people willing to stand up and speak out against violence, racism, and hatred of all kinds," he wrote in response to social media posts criticizing the event.
"We're really covering all the spectrum," he said Wednesday.
Officially, the event is "Candlelight Vigil for George Floyd and ALL the Victims of Violence in Our Country."
But while the killing of Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis "sort of broke the camel's back," Madpak said, the committee was already discussing trying to bring people together for a dialogue about changes that could be made in the country.
A vigil, he said, might do that in a way a protest wouldn't.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in West Blalock Park, which has plenty of room for social distancing.
The safety of attendees is his primary concern, he said.
Speakers include Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod; Kristofer Geddie, director of Diversity for Venice Theatre; Greg Marshall, vice president of the Black Caucus; Rabbi Ben Shull of Jewish Congregation of Venice; and St. Mark's clergy members the Rev. Bob Cowperthwaite and the Rev. Keith Backhaus, who will emcee.
Madpak is the church's choirmaster.
Beckett Psanmiller, a 2020 Venice High graduate, will perform a solo and Kerry Carr will lead the singing of "Let Justice Roll," as well as offer the youth perspective.
"It is our best hope that this event will break down barriers and create a common understanding," Madpak said.
