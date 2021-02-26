VENICE — Village On The Isle has its second Golf Classic Fundraiser set.
The fundraiser benefits the Village On The Isle Foundation.
“The highly successful event was sidelined last year due to COVID-19 restrictions and the onset of the pandemic,” it said in a news release. “After careful consideration and collaboration of our Golf Classic Committee, the Village On The Isle Management Team as well as its Board of Trustees, made the decision to continue with this new tradition while being observant of all safety protocols and social distancing recommendations.”
The day takes place starting at 8 a.m. March 8 at Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch.
“We are excited to have Dan Boever, professional golf entertainer and speaker to kick off the event with a trick shot demonstration at 8:15 a.m.,”the news release stated.
The VOTI Foundation began in 2003 and funds resources that assist Village On The Isle and its mission.
“With the money raised during the Golf Classic, we will be able to enhance programs and education that directly impact the quality of life and care for those we serve,” it said.
Anyone wanting to sponsor a hole, give a donation or participate can go online to https://bit.ly/3bExX4b or by calling Colleen Chamberlain 941-486-5495.
“We are beyond grateful to our business partners and sponsors to help us make sure this worthwhile event is able to take place and welcome anyone who wants to participate to contact us,” Village On The Isle CEO Doug Feller said in the news release.
Anyone wishing to donate to the foundation can visit www.villageontheisle.com/foundation/ways-to-give.
For more information on Village On The Isle, visit: www.villageontheisle.com
