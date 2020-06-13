VENICE — Village on the Isle hosted an event for its workers who are still in high school and missing senior year memories.
On May 16, it hosted a Class of 2020 prom “with COVID-19 safeguards, delicious food and great music,” it said in a news release.
“The highlight of the evening was the ‘walk to prom’ in the rain but so full of love and blessings from our residents! God Bless our young staff members as many go off to college and other ventures,” the retirement community said in a news release. “We love them all.”
It continued with a celebration for its graduating Class of 2020 on May 30, honoring six high school and three college graduates “in a beautiful ceremony complete with all students’ families, speeches and safeguards and social distancing to keep our residents, staff and family members safe,” the release stated.
